NC A&T remains in tie for first in MEAC; Davidson rolls past Stetson

North Carolina A&T took a big step toward a return to the Celebration Bowl, routing visiting Bethune-Cookman 47-17 Saturday.

The Aggies can clinch a berth in the bowl, which pits the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion against its Southwestern Athletic Conference counterpart, by beating rival N.C. Central next Saturday.

Still in the race is S.C. State, which is tied with N.C. A&T for the MEAC lead at 5-2. But the Aggies own a 22-20 victory over S.C. State for the tiebreaker.

Jah-Maine Martin rushed 19 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and Jalen Fowler passed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Joseph Stuckey had six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The Aggies, ranked 25th in the FCS poll, outgained Bethune-Cookman (6-4, 4-3) 430-229.

Davidson 42, Stetson 14

Davidson held the host Hatters to less than 100 yards of offense in the second half and outscored Stetson 28-0 in the final two quarters. The Wildcats (8-3, 5-2 Pioneer Football) got two touchdown runs by Wesley Dugger, the school’s all-time rushing yardage leader. Dugger carried 20 times for 84 yards, leaving him 41 yards short of 1,000 for the season.

The defense accounted for a touchdown, as Harrison Hill blocked a Stetson (6-4, 3-4) punt, and Hunter Murphy picked up the ball and scored.

“We had to loosen up a bit in the second half, and our guys made some big plays,” Davidson coach Scott Abell said. “Our defense played great. We really got after their quarterback. If not for a couple of plays, we might’ve posted a shutout.”

Davidson finishes its season next Saturday at home against Drake.

S.C. State 24, N.C. Central 0

Labron Marks rushed 24 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, as the visiting Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2 MEAC) remained tied with N.C. A&T for the conference lead. To win the championship and a berth in the Celebration Bowl, S.C. State must beat Norfolk State next Saturday and have N.C. A&T lose to N.C. Central.

The Eagles (4-7, 3-4) were held to eight first downs and 170 yards of total offense. Quarterback Davius Richard was picked off twice, and no N.C. Central running back reached 50 yards rushing.

No. 20 Wofford 24, No. 7 Furman 7

Blake Morgan rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Joe Newman scored a pair of touchdowns, helping the host Terriers (7-3, 6-1 Southern) beat their rivals in a first-place showdown. Furman (7-4, 6-2) led 7-0 on a 63-yard run by Wayne Anderson, but the Terriers dominated from there.

Wofford can win the Southern Conference title and an automatic FCS playoff berth by beating The Citadel next Saturday,

The Wofford-Furman rivalry is among the oldest in football, dating back to 1889.

Samford 31, Western Carolina 13

Samford (5-6, 4-4 Southern) scored the final 24 points and ruined the Catamounts’ home finale. Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams passed for 181 yards in his final home game.

Western Carolina (3-8, 2-6) closes its season against FBS powerhouse Alabama next Saturday.

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Catawba 3

The Bears capped an unbeaten regular season, finishing 11-0 and 8-0 in the South Atlantic Conference. It marks only the third time in SAC history that a team has posted back-to-back unbeaten conference seasons.

Quarterback Grayson Willingham, of Weddington, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another. Jaquan Artis had five tackles, two for losses, and one sack.

Lenoir-Rhyne will find out its NCAA Division 2 playoff opponent when pairings are announced at 5 p.m. Sunday.

No. 15 Monmouth 47, Campbell 10

Pete Guerriero rushed for a career-high 237 yards and scored four touchdowns, as the visiting Hawks (9-2, 5-0 Big South) clinched at least a tie for the conference title. The Big South champion gains an automatic FCS playoff berth.

Campbell (6-4, 3-2), losing its third in a row, committed four turnovers. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams passed for 189 yards and ran for 62 more.

North Alabama 34, Gardner-Webb 30

Dexter Boykin caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Christian Lopez with 1:57 left, and North Alabama (4-7) knocked off the host Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8).

Gardner-Webb wide receiver Izaiah Gathings, of Statesville High, caught 12 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Gardner-Webb drove into North Alabama territory in the final minute, but Gerrell Green picked off a Whitlow pass to end the threat.

No. 17 Wingate 64, Mars Hill 34

The Bulldogs (10-1, 7-1 South Atlantic) scored a big road victory and now will await its NCAA Division 2 playoff fate. Pairings will be announced at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Shaw Crocker passed for four touchdowns, three in the third quarter, as Wingate outscored the Lions (5-6, 4-4) 48-12 in the second half. Domineke McNeill, of Northern Durham High, rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Charleston Southern 27, Presbyterian 7

Kendrick Bell rushed for a career-high 123 yards as the Buccaneers (5-6, 3-2 Big South) scored a road victory. Presbyterian (1-10, 1-5) was hurt by four turnovers. Wide receiver Keith Pearson totaled 129 yards in receptions.

Newberry 14, Limestone 7

Colton Bailey caught two touchdown passes as Newberry (5-6, 4-4 South Atlantic) ended its season with a home victory. Malik Brooks and Jerko’ya Phillips each rushed for more than 100 yards for Limestone (3-8, 2-6).

UNC Pembroke 20, Virginia-Wise 7

Josh Sheridan scored a touchdown on a run and a pass reception, helping UNC Pembroke win its finale at home and finish 4-7.

