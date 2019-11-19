Charlotte 49ers vs. Duke football game in 2020 moved to a new date

Charlotte 49er cheerleaders lead the crowd through the Charlotte fight song at Richardson Stadium. The 49ers will play at Duke in 2020. Special to the Observer

The Charlotte 49ers’ football game next season at Duke has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 19 to Thursday, Sept. 17, 49ers athletic director Mike Hill told the Observer.

Hill could not confirm television information for the game, although it’s likely it will be on one of ESPN’s family of networks. Moving a game from Saturday to Thursday suggests it was done for TV purposes.

The 49ers open the 2020 season at Tennessee on Sept. 5. They play at home against Norfolk State on Sept. 12, and also face Georgia State at home on Sept. 26.

Charlotte (5-5) is trying to make its first-ever bowl game this season, needing one more win to become postseason eligible. The 49ers host Marshall on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at Old Dominion on Nov. 30.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Blue Devils (4-6) plays at Wake Forest on Saturday and then hosts Miami on Nov. 30. They need to win both to become bowl eligible.