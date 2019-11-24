Carroll McCray out at Gardner-Webb football coach; Wofford, Furman make FCS playoffs

Gardner-Webb announced that head football coach Carroll McCray won’t return in 2020. akormann@charlotteobserver.com

Gardner-Webb University announced Sunday that Carroll McCray will not return as head football coach next season.

McCray, who played high school football at Monroe Parkwood High and graduated from Gardner-Webb in 1983, had coached his alma mater for seven seasons.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs compiled an overall record of 27-52 under McCray, including 10-27 in Big South Conference games. Gardner-Webb’s 3-9 season ended Saturday with a 42-14 loss at Kennesaw State.

“Coaching at Gardner-Webb was a dream of mine that was achieved, and for that, I am grateful,” McCray said Sunday. “I do feel that we left the program in much better shape than we found it.”

McCray’s best season at the school was his first. The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 7-5 in 2013 — the most victories at the school since 2003. Gardner-Webb was nationally ranked in the FCS poll for two weeks during that season.

Gardner-Webb President Dr. Williams Downs said, “No one has worked harder for these young men and this institution. Significant improvements within the program have been made, especially in the classroom.”

McCray’s players included defensive end Shaquille Riddick, named National FCS Defensive Line Performer of the Year in 2013; and quarterback Tyrell Maxwell, the Big South Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Carolinas schools in FCS field

Southern Conference champion Wofford and runner-up Furman were named Sunday to the 24-team field for the FCS playoffs. First-round games are Saturday, with the top eight seeds drawing opening-round byes.

Wofford (8-3) will host Big South runner-up Kennesaw State (10-2), and Furman (8-4) travels to Austin Peay (9-3). Two-time defending national champion North Dakota State is the No. 1 seed, with James Madison seeded second.

The FCS championship game will be at noon Jan. 11 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

