Mad you couldn’t watch Saturday’s Duke-N.C. State game? You were not alone

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Were you mad that you couldn’t see Saturday’s Duke-N.C. State ACC rivalry game?

You were not alone.

The game was shown on ESPN3, but many fans throughout the state reported that it was blacked out in their areas. Some fans said on social media they could watch the game on Hulu. And, according to CBS Sports, fans could live stream the game on FubuTV (which does have a free trial).

But many took to social media platforms to complain.

It was the first time in seven years the teams had played each other. The game started at 3:30 p.m. The ACC Network carried Virginia at Wake Forest, which began at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Is it too much to ask for this NC State game to be on TV? pic.twitter.com/Ey1EddUG81 — BENNETT(@BennettMarlow) October 17, 2020

I have 27,642,987,699 channels and live minutes from N.C. State @NCState and Duke @DukeU and can’t get this game @PackFootball on TV. #somethingwrongwiththis — deniz solakoğlu (@Deniz_USA) October 17, 2020

I love that I pay for YouTube TV AND ESPN+ but I still cannot watch my NC State boys play football. Lame. — B Murray (@bjmurra2) October 17, 2020

