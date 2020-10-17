Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Mad you couldn’t watch Saturday’s Duke-N.C. State game? You were not alone

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Were you mad that you couldn’t see Saturday’s Duke-N.C. State ACC rivalry game?

You were not alone.

The game was shown on ESPN3, but many fans throughout the state reported that it was blacked out in their areas. Some fans said on social media they could watch the game on Hulu. And, according to CBS Sports, fans could live stream the game on FubuTV (which does have a free trial).

But many took to social media platforms to complain.

It was the first time in seven years the teams had played each other. The game started at 3:30 p.m. The ACC Network carried Virginia at Wake Forest, which began at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

UNC vs FSU football live in-game updates: Tar Heels - Seminoles to kick off at 7:30

October 17, 2020 6:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service