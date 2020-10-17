College Sports
Mad you couldn’t watch Saturday’s Duke-N.C. State game? You were not alone
Were you mad that you couldn’t see Saturday’s Duke-N.C. State ACC rivalry game?
You were not alone.
The game was shown on ESPN3, but many fans throughout the state reported that it was blacked out in their areas. Some fans said on social media they could watch the game on Hulu. And, according to CBS Sports, fans could live stream the game on FubuTV (which does have a free trial).
But many took to social media platforms to complain.
It was the first time in seven years the teams had played each other. The game started at 3:30 p.m. The ACC Network carried Virginia at Wake Forest, which began at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments