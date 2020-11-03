Where things stand with Gamecocks QBs, freshman Luke Doty after open week

The bye week rumor swirled around South Carolina’s quarterback situation, with a fan base that has seemed to turn some degree of sour about the starter.

But Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp quickly turned away any questions about how things might change when asked Tuesday whether or not veteran Collin Hill will start this weekend when the Gamecocks host Texas A&M.

“Yes,” Muschamp said before adding, “Ryan (Hilinski) and Luke (Doty) both got a lot of reps. Both guys did a nice job, continue to improve and get better. We feel like Collin gives us our best chance to win.”

A rumor had started late Sunday that the true freshman Doty was going to take over the starting role, seemingly a bit of fanciful wishcasting from somewhere in the fan base. In Muschamp’s first year, the open week provided the chance to elevate third-stringer Jake Bentley to the starting position, a role he held the next two and a half seasons before a season-ending foot injury in 2019.

Hill hasn’t set the world on fire early, posting 1,076 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in his first five games after transferring from Colorado State. He’s run a new offense well, and issues with play-maker depth and pass protection have somewhat tamped down his effectiveness.

Hilinski, a former top-75 national recruit and Elite 11 passer, started 11 games for USC last season, an up-and-down year when he was hurt throughout. Doty has bounced between receiver and quarterback this season. The bye allowed him more work behind center, something No. 3 passers don’t get as much of during the normal game week practices.

“(He’s) very impressive as far as the different things we’re asking him to do,” Muschamp said. “He’s obviously different from Collin and Ryan athletically. So there’s different things that we’re asking him to do at the quarterback position, as opposed to what we’re asking, Collin and Ryan to do. But I think he’s continued to progress with that package and has done a nice job.”

Doty was one of the highest-rated members of the team’s 2020 recruiting class. He was a four-star recruit and earned Elite 11 status. One of the fastest players on the roster, he offers a dual-threat look that South Carolina doesn’t have in its other two QBs.

As a high school junior, he threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for more than 700. He posted 36 passing TDs and just seven interceptions. As a senior, he had 1,874 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 408 rushing yards in less than 10 games because of an injury. He won the state’s Mr. Football award at year’s end.

South Carolina (2-3) vs No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas A&M by 7.5