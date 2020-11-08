Notre Dame fans stormed field during COVID-19. Here’s what Dabo, Kelly said about it

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Saturday’s Clemson-Notre Dame game was played in front of a pandemic-reduced crowd of 11,011.

And at least a few thousand of them — most likely students — stormed the field afterward, jamming together and making it hard for both teams to get to their respective locker rooms.

It was a moment that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was prepared for, he told reporters afterward. The No. 4 Irish won the game 47-40 in double overtime over the No. 1 Tigers.

“When they stormed the field you got a sense of a special moment at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “I told our team in our walk-thru today, I said, ‘Listen, when we win this thing, the fans are going to storm the field. With COVID being as it is, we’ve gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel.’ Now I beat them all to the tunnel, so that didn’t go over so good.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, who was shown on TV trying to navigate his way off the field, said he didn’t have a problem with the celebration that came as new COVID-19 case counts are surging across the United States.

“It was an epic game, emotional game,” Swinney said. “They were excited for their team.”

The state of Indiana alone reported a record 5,007 new COVID cases on Saturday. “The virus spread is accelerating,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

Notre Dame fans creating a pandemic superspreader event without masks a few weeks after the school president participated in one. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 8, 2020 Game? Great.

Postgame celebration by Notre Dame students? Not great. If you are Notre Dame administration, shouldn’t you have had a plan in place to avoid this? pic.twitter.com/1I4LCaJmuw — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) November 8, 2020 Oh no. Thousands of fans storming the field at Notre Dame as the US sets new Covid case records for the 4th straight day.



Disastrous. — Kim Adams (@Kim_Adams1) November 8, 2020 Up above pics of Notre Dame students look insane, especially in the midst of a pandemic.



Yeah, storming the field is probably not ideal.



On the flip side, the up close shots show almost every student with a mask on.



(Photo by AP) pic.twitter.com/e3DBo1Q969 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 8, 2020

The ACC has to fine Notre Dame right? Fans storming the field with players still out there amidst the pandemic, great win, but pretty gross scene after the game — michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 8, 2020 Pretty sure the ACC doesn't do fines for rushing the field, even in a pandemic with Notre Dame as an honorary member of the conference.



2020 is weird. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 8, 2020 Social distancing? Not tonight pic.twitter.com/RUQ80JBXe3 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 8, 2020 I thought Notre Dame students were smart. When ND stopped Clemson to win in OT, they stormed field, surrounded all the players. Gonna be interesting to see if there is an outbreak now. Players work so hard to keep covid out, fans might have just set them back. Really? #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/EghHTFNjmy — Trevor Matich (@TMatich) November 8, 2020

