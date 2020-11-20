Melvin Ingram says this head coach candidate can ‘build that culture back’ at USC

South Carolina football needs a new head coach, and some players from the Gamecocks’ most recent glory years have come out in favor of a familiar name from that era.

USC greats Melvin Ingram and Stephen Garcia both took to Twitter on Friday to express support for current Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer getting the South Carolina job. Beamer served as an assistant at USC from 2007 to 2010, coaching cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams during different stretches.

In their tweets, Garcia said hiring Beamer should be a “no freakin brainer” and Ingram called for Beamer to return and “build that culture back.”

@GamecockFB LETS GET @CoachSBeamer IN SC AND BRING THAT CULTURE BACK!!!!! — KINGMEL (@MelvinIngram) November 20, 2020 Coach Beamer and it’s a no freakin brainer. — Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) November 18, 2020 Great minds think alike. Beamer and Shaw with the addition of more former players on the staff! — Tori Gurley (@TGurley81) November 19, 2020

Beamer, the son of legendary Virgina Tech coach Frank Beamer, has never been a head coach or even a coordinator, but he is a South Carolina native, has coached under a number of greats in the profession and has a reputation as a top-notch recruiter. And there have been several reports that former South Carolina players like him as the program’s next head coach. Garcia and Ingram both played for South Carolina while Beamer was in Columbia. They were joined in their endorsements of Beamer by another former Gamecock, Tori Gurley.

Other coaches reportedly being considered by South Carolina AD Ray Tanner and university president Bob Caslen include Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.