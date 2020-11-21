Top Gamecock receiver Shi Smith heads to locker room with injury against Missouri

South Carolina football’s already perilously thin wide receiver position took a major blow early Saturday night against Missouri, with senior Shi Smith going down with an injury in the first quarter.

Smith, the Gamecocks’ receiving leader in every major statistical category, went down at the end of a nine-yard reception, sandwiched between several Mizzou defenders. On the replay shown on the SEC Network broadcast, it appeared Smith may have taken some helmet-to-helmet contact.

Smith did not get up from the tackle and stayed down on the field for several minutes while trainers attended to him. Eventually, he got up and made his way gingerly to the sideline, where he went straight to the team’s injury tent.

Later in the broadcast, sideline reporter Alyssa Lang reported that Smith had returned to South Carolina’s locker room, appearing emotional and walking gingerly while teammates supported him.

Lang said she was not told the nature of Smith’s injury. It is unclear if he will return.

Smith has been far and away South Carolina’s most reliable weapon in the passing game — counting that nine-yard reception, he has 54 catches on the year for 605 yards and four touchdowns. No other Gamecock has more than 20 receptions, 250 yards and one receiving touchdown. The team’s second, third and fourth leading receivers by receptions are tight end Nick Muse and running backs Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick.

Going into Saturday’s game, USC was already down sophomore Xavier Legette, the team’s second leading wide receiver by yardage, and tight end Keveon Mullins due to injury.

On top of that, South Carolina is coming off a tumultuous week that included the firing of head coach Will Muschamp and several subsequent opt-outs from the team’s best defensive backs.