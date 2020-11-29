No. 1 Gamecocks hold off upset bid from No. 21 Gonzaga to stay perfect

Faced with its first ranked opponent of the new year, South Carolina women’s basketball didn’t romp with the ease it sometime did during last year’s dream season.

But at the end of the day, the result was the same: The No. 1 Gamecocks held off pesky No. 21 Gonzaga, 77-71, on Sunday to sweep a perfect weekend at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sunday’s victory was likely enough to give coach Dawn Staley a little anxiety — and some lessons for her squad moving forward. USC (3-0) led for most of the matchup but were never able to pull away fully. The Bulldogs rallied to take a fourth-quarter lead with less than four minutes to play, before a 16-1 run by South Carolina to close the game.

3 observations from USC vs Gonzaga

1. Destanni Henderson comes up big late

After tying for the team lead with 19 points on Saturday against South Dakota, junior point guard Destanni Henderson was held in check early Sunday, picking up two fouls in the first half and not scoring at all.

But she came alive in the third quarter when Gonzaga started to rally with good 3-point shooting. Henderson drove for layups, pulled up for a 3-ball of her own and got to the free throw line to tally 12 of the team’s 20 points in the quarter.

As the Bulldogs came on in the fourth quarter and took the lead, Henderson provided key buckets late, including a critical three-point play midway through the period and several crucial free throws. She finished the day with a team-high and career-best 23 points.

2. Defensive woes

After holding South Dakota to 43.3% shooting from the field and 12.5% from 3 on Saturday, the Gamecock defense had a much harder time holding Gonzaga in check on Sunday. The Bulldogs shot 52.7% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point territory.

Those 3-pointers were particularly crucial in the second half as they allowed Gonzaga to hang around in the third quarter despite solid shooting on USC’s part. Then, in the fourth quarter, a pair of makes from long distance put the Gamecocks down in the fourth quarter for the first time this year.

3. Free throws loom large

South Carolina shot just 25 of 41 from the free-throw line on the game, but the Gamecocks were much better down the stretch when they needed to be, going 13 of 20, including 9 for 11 from Henderson.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, went just 5 for 13 for the game. And when sophomore forward Aliyah Boston committed a crucial foul on a 3-point shot with 2:57 to play and South Carolina leading by just one point, Kayleigh Truong missed all three free throws. That sequence seemed to kill her team’s momentum, and South Carolina quickly got some much-needed breathing room.

NEXT GAME

Who: No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 8 North Carolina State (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Watch: ESPN2