Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Kentucky game time, latest odds, TV, stream info

South Carolina football’s regular season comes to an end, and the Gamecocks face a stiff challenge. It’s going to be cold in Lexington and they’ll face a physical Kentucky squad. The details:

When do South Carolina and Kentucky play today?

Who: South Carolina (2-7) at Kentucky (3-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field (61,000), Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network ... Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 137/XM 380

Gamecocks vs Kentucky live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: The all-time series is 18-12-1 with the Gamecocks on top. USC won last year to snap a five-game Kentucky losing streak. South Carolina had won 13 of 14 before UK’s run.

Weather forecast today for Lexington, KY

Partly cloudy. Temperature at kickoff will be 32 degrees and 30 degrees at game’s end. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

This week’s SEC betting odds, TV times

College football point spreads, according to VegasInsider.com.

▪ Noon: Texas A&M (-6.5) at Auburn, ESPN

▪ Noon: Arkansas at Missouri (-3), SEC Network

▪ 3:30 p.m.: Florida (-17 1/2) at Tennessee, CBS

▪ 7:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Kentucky (-11), SEC Network

▪ 8 p.m.: Alabama (-29 1/2) at LSU, CBS

Gamecocks vs. Kentucky: What’s at stake in 2020

South Carolina could close an emotionally trying season on a high note. A win might get them a bowl spot. It would prevent losing six of seven against the Wildcats. It would be a point of pride.

Star tailback Kevin Harris sits just 72 yards from becoming the ninth tailback in program history to post 1,000 yards. He’d be the first to do it in fewer than 11 games and the first without the benefit of at least one game against lower-conference competition.

If Kentucky wins this one, UK gets to 4-6 on the season, which all things considered isn’t bad. The Wildcats have made a living winning where they can in the conference, sweeping non-conference and going bowling. There’s no non-conference this year, but they’ve beaten Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vandy.

The teams, by the numbers









USC UK Points/Game 24.1 19.2 Opp. Points/Game 35.4 27.3 Yds. Rushing/Game 153.6 175.9 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 184.8 152.2 Yds. Pass/Game 196.1 115.6 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 262.2 232.9 Avg. Yds./Game 349.7 291.4 Opp. Total Yds/Game 447 385.1

South Carolina players to watch

1. Quarterback Luke Doty is set to make his first road start. He’s getting No. 1 wide receiver Shi Smith back for the first time since taking over the starting job. He’s coming off a game when he threw for 190 yards on 18-for-22 passes, though Georgia limited his running game. He’ll have to be patient against a zone-heavy Kentucky defense. The freshman has added a lot of energy to the team.

2. Running back Kevin Harris is chasing a big number, looking to be the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013. Only eight players have ever hit that mark at USC. He sits 72 yards away, facing a defense that allows 4.1 yards per carry. For the season, he has 928 yards and 14 touchdowns on 164 carries, plus 20 catches for 142 yards. He’s third in the NCAA in rushing yards.

3. Linebacker Damani Staley goes from a spot starter to the only experienced player the Gamecocks have at the position. The only other scholarship linebacker available is Mohamed Kaba, with only walk-ons behind him. Staley has 42 tackles and a pass break-up.

Three Kentucky football players to watch

▪ Offensive lineman Darian Kinnard is one of the Wildcats’ top pro prospect and an anchor of the team’s offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the fifth-highest graded-out offensive lineman this year. He helps open holes for a deep backfield that includes Chris Rodriguez, Asim Rose and Terry Wilson

▪ Linebacker Jamin Davis leads team with 79 tackles and has five games this season with 10 or more tackles. He’s also picked off two passes and forced a fumble in the middle of the UK defense.

▪ Linebacker Jahmar Watson is the Wildcats’ top pass rusher and key in setting edges, something Mike Bobo talked about in the context of Luke Doty. Watson has five sacks, five QB hurries and 6 1/2 tackles for loss.

Projected South Carolina football depth chart





x-denotes true freshman

Offense

QB: x-Luke Doty (Collin Hill, Ryan Hilinski)

RB: Kevin Harris (Rashad Amos, Zaquandre White)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Jalen Brooks (Dakereon Joyner)

WR: Josh Vann (x-Ger-Cari Caldwell)

WR: Shi Smith (Rico Powers)

TE: Nick Muse (Jaheim Bell)

TE: Will Register (Traevon Kenion)

LT: Jakai Moore -- OR-- Jazston Turnetine

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Wyatt Campbell)

C: Eric Douglas (Hank Manos)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Vincent Murphy)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Jabari Ellis (x-Tonka Hemingway, Joseph Anderson)

DT: Zacch Pickens (Jordan Rhodes)

DT: M.J. Webb (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Rod Fitten (Gilber Edmond)

SLB: Damani Staley (Eric Shaw)

MLB: Damani Staley (Noah Vincent)

WLB: Mo Kaba (Darryle Ware)

CB: John Dixon (Joey Hunter)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: Jaylan Foster (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Cam Smith (Darius Rush)

N: Jammie Robinson (Jaylan Foster)

D: Jaylan Foster (Zaquandre White)

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson (Josh Vann)

KR: Zaquandre White, Dakereon Joyner

The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this report