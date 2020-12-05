Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech game time, odds, TV and stream info

Clemson will close out the regular season Saturday when the Tigers face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Clemson can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game with a win over the Hokies. Notre Dame is already locked into the ACC title game, which will take place on Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

Clemson is coming off a 52-17 victory over Pitt last Saturday, while Virginia Tech has not played since falling to Pitt 47-14 on Nov. 21. Here is what you need to know about Saturday’s game:

What time does Clemson football play today?

Who: No. 3 Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

Where: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia

Series history: Clemson leads the series 22-12-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 31-17 on Sept. 30, 2017

Clemson-Virginia Tech live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 83, XM channel 83

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a low of 31

Clemson vs Virginia Tech, ACC betting odds for Saturday’s football games

College football point spreads via VegasInsider

Western Carolina at North Carolina (-49.5), noon (ACCN)

Syracuse at Notre Dame (-33.5), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Boston College at Virginia (-4), 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Georgia Tech at NC State (-6.5), 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Clemson (-22.5) at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Miami (-15) at Duke, 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Tigers vs Hokies: What’s at stake

1. A spot in the ACC championship game is up for grabs for Clemson. The Tigers can clinch a rematch with Notre Dame with a win over Virginia Tech — or if Miami loses one of its next two games to Duke or North Carolina. Clemson has won the ACC championship five straight years.

2. Clemson can join the 2013 Florida State team as the only ACC teams to score at least 34 points in each of their first 10 games of a season.

3. The Tigers are attempting to throw for 400 yards in a third consecutive game for the first time in school history. Virginia Tech allowed only 400 passing yards in its previous game against Pitt.

Clemson, Virginia Tech by the numbers





CU VT Points/Game 46.1 33.2 Opp. Points/Game 19.2 32.6 Yds. Rushing/Game 149.4 250.9 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 102.6 189.2 Yds. Pass/Game 362.8 199.2 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 196 273.8 Avg. Yds./Game 512.2 450.1 Opp. Total Yds/Game 298.6 463

Clemson players to watch

1. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis returned to the field last week against Pitt after battling injuries earlier in the year and played a season-high 33 snaps. Davis had two tackles and a sack in the game and will play an important role against Virginia Tech’s strong rushing offense.

2. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has passed for more than 400 yards in two of his past three games and now gets a Virginia Tech pass defense allowing 274 yards per game. Lawrence should have a huge game and continue to help his Heisman stock.

3. Receiver Cornell Powell has three consecutive 100-yard games and can set a school record with a fourth straight on Saturday. Over the past three games Powell has 23 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech players to watch

1. Running back Khalil Herbert is one of the best in the ACC. The senior is averaging 8.2 yards per carry and 103 yards per game. His 8.2 clip leads the ACC and is seventh nationally.

2. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is capable of making plays with his arm and legs. The junior has passed for 1,332 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 627 yards and nine scores.

3. Blythewood, South Carolina native Amare Barno, who played high school football at Westwood, leads Virginia Tech with 12.5 tackles for loss. He’s also second on the team in sacks with 5.5.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Joseph Ngata - out (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Darnell Jefferies, Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – Jake Venables (Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon or Travis Etienne