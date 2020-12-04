Charlotte Observer Logo
Duke men’s basketball leaves Bellarmine hurting thanks to Matthew Hurt

Durham

Coming off a game where poor shooting led to a loss, No. 6 Duke got all the shot-making it needed from Matthew Hurt to post a win Friday night.

Hurt scored 24 points while making six 3-pointers, leading the Blue Devils to a 76-54 win over Division I newcomer Bellarmine at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Hurt hit 9-of-12 shots, including 6-of-8 3-pointers, to pace the Blue Devils (2-1). His 3-point shooting was notable as Duke only made 5 of 23 as a team in Tuesday night’s 75-69 loss to No. 8 Michigan State.

Freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield added 12 points as he made all four of his 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils shot 51.8% as a team, including 13 of 26 on 3-pointers.

Bellarmine (0-1) shot 43.4 percent and turned the ball over 20 times.

And one

Freshman Mark Williams drew his first starting assignment for Duke and the 7-1 center made a big impact, especially on defense. Williams blocked four shots and grabbed seven rebounds. He scored five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field while being credited with three assists.

Lane violation

After a spectacular college debut last Saturday, Jalen Johnson hasn’t looked like the preseason All-ACC honor he was awarded last month. For the second game in a row, Johnson picked up two early fouls and sat most of the first half. The 6-9 freshman didn’t score his first points against Bellarmine until 8:47 remained in the game when Duke lead by 21 points. After his 19-point, 19-rebound performance against Coppin State in the season opener, Johnson scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting against Michigan State on Tuesday night and finished with nine points against Bellarmine.

ICYMI

Bellarmine played Duke in its first game as a Division I program. The Knights were dominant at the Division II level, winning that division’s national championship in 2011. That earned Bellarmine a exhibition date at Duke later that year. So Friday night was not the Knights’ first game at Cameron. Bellarmine will compete in the A-Sun Conference this season.

Making sense of the numbers

1: Shots made by Duke sophomore forward Wendell Moore over Duke’s last two games. After going 0 of 9 against Michigan State, Moore was 1 of 7 against Bellarmine.

18: Duke turnovers against Bellarmine. The Blue Devils entered the game having averaged 17 turnovers over its first two games — 22 against Coppin State and 12 against Michigan State.

Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
#ReadLocal

