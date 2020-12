College Sports NC State’s Keatts talks about being in Bubbleville December 05, 2020 01:29 AM

NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the bubble the team lives in while playing games in Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Keatts spoke after the Wolfpack defeated UMass Lowell Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.