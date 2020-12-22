Charlotte Observer Logo
Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against UNC

Photos from N.C. State’s basketball game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) drives between North Carolina’s Kerwin Walton (24), left and Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts laughs at a call by official Ted Valentine during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Dereon Seabron (1) is called for the charging foul as North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) tries to drive around North Carolina’s Kerwin Walton (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) drives past N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) looks for room as N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
