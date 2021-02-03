Muschamp to Georgia is official. His role with Bulldogs finalized by Kirby Smart

Will Muschamp is back in a familiar place for his next job.

The former South Carolina football coach will be an analyst for the University of Georgia football team, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Wednesday. Muschamp will serve in an off-field role and work with the Bulldogs’ defense, Smart said.

Muschamp and Smart are longtime friends who played together at Georgia. Smart even lived with Muschamp and his wife Carol when Muschamp was defensive coordinator at Valdosta State and Smart was the team’s defensive backs coach. The two also coached at LSU together with Nick Saban.

Muschamp’s son, Jackson, is a walk-on quarterback on the Georgia football team.

Muschamp was head coach at South Carolina from 2016 before being fired in November. The Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer to replace him last month.

Beamer and Muschamp have connected, the new USC coach said Wednesday in an interview on the SEC Network.

“He’s been very open and helpful for me,” Beamer said. “He doesn’t have to do that. Tons of respect for him.”

Muschamp worked as Florida’s head coach from 2011 to 2014. He was fired by the Gators and spent the 2015 season as Auburn’s defensive coordinator. He was hired as the USC head coach in December 2015.

Muschamp finished his USC tenure with a 28-30 record across more than four seasons. He has not commented publicly or on social media since his dismissal at South Carolina.

When South Carolina fired Muschamp in November 2020, the schol was set to owe him 75% of his salary for the rest of his deal — a total of around $15.3 million spread out through the end of 2024. Instead, his contract buyout was negotiated to a lump sum of $12.9 million that was paid out at the end of the year.

As part of the settlement, both sides fully released each other from all claims and promised not to sue each other. Muschamp also agreed that he will not “actively recruit or encourage” any current student-athletes at South Carolina to enter the transfer portal or transfer to another school, “through direct or indirect communication.”

The size of Muschamp’s buyout has been heavily scrutinized, especially given the massive revenue drop the Gamecocks athletics department is expected to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.