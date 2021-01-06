One of South Carolina’s canceled 2020 football games rescheduled, report says

More than a year ago, South Carolina football announced it would play East Carolina in the second game of the 2020 season. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Gamecocks switched to an SEC-only schedule, canceling all of their nonconference games.

Now, USC’s matchup with ECU is reportedly back on the books — several years down the road.

FBSchedules.com reported Wednesday that South Carolina and East Carolina have agreed to postpone their 2020 matchup until 2027, citing a contract amendment obtained from ECU via public records request.

That game will still take place at Williams-Brice Stadium, where it was supposed to happen this past September. The new date circled more than six years in advance is Saturday, Sept. 4. South Carolina’s 2027 slate is also set to include games against Miami, Appalachian State and Clemson.

Before all that happens, the Gamecocks are scheduled to travel to ECU in 2021 for what will be the third game in a series scheduled back in 2014, per FBSchedules. The Gamecocks’ 2021 schedule also includes games against Eastern Illinois, Troy and Clemson.

There have been no updates on two other nonconference games South Carolina had to miss in 2020 against Coastal Carolina and Wofford, though USC athletic director Ray Tanner has said the hope is to reschedule those contests.

As for the Gamecocks’ annual in-state rivalry game with Clemson, that’s scheduled to proceed for years to come after not being played for the first time in more than a century this past fall. The rotation of home and away games will continue as if the 2020 game had happened, meaning the 2021 contest will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium.

What we know about South Carolina’s 2021 football schedule

Non-conference games

Sept. 4: home vs Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11: at East Carolina

Oct. 2: home vs. Troy

Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson

SEC games

Home games: Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Kentucky

Road games: Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee