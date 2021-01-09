Live blog: NC State starts game slow, but takes control early versus Miami basketball

The NC State Wolfpack and Miami Hurricanes will play basketball at noon on Saturday. Follow along here for live updates throughout the game at PNC Arena.

State starts slow, but goes on early run

N.C. State missed its first four shots from the floor, but suddenly put together a 7-0 run that put the Wolfpack in front of the Hurricanes. Devon Daniels scored the first basket of the game for N.C. State at the 17:02 mark and his jumper was followed by a triple from Jericole Hellems and a layup from Thomas Allen, who came off the bench for the first time this season.

On the defensive end, the Wolfpack had two blocks, both from Manny Bates. His second block led to a dunk on the other end, putting N.C. State up, 14-6. But Miami wouldn’t bow down. They forced two straight Wolfpack turnovers and pulled to within four, 14-10, on a steal and a dunk from Harlond Beverly.

After a media timeout, an Isaiah Wong three, cut the State lead to two. It was part of a 2:32 scoring drought for the Pack, a drought that was ended by a Hellems layup. Miami had an answer in the form of a driving layup from Elijah Olaniyi.

Bates hit a pair of layups by Bates and a three from Olaniyi made it a one-point game, but Shakeel Moore drove the lane on the other end to put the home team back out front by three.

State shot 47 percent from the floor in the opening eight minutes and never trailed after taking a 7-4 lead.

The return of Braxton Beverly

N.C. State senior guard Braxton Beverly will return to the rotation today after missing Clemson’s game with an ankle injury.

Beverly will start in the back court with freshman Cam Hayes.

In seven games this season, Beverly has averaged 7.1 points for N.C. State. He scored a season-high 13 against St. Louis. In his first career start, Hayes scored eight points in 24 minutes versus the Tigers.