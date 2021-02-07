Two more Gamecocks become program’s newest Super Bowl champions

Two former South Carolina Gamecocks are getting Super Bowl rings.

Ryan Succop and defensive end Kobe Smith were part of the winning squad Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers defeated Kansas City, 31-9, to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Succop, a kicker and former last overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, hit a 52-yard field goal and four extra points in the win. He is the first Mr. Irrelevant, moniker given to last pick, to play for a winning team in the Super Bowl.

The former Gamecock signed with Tampa Bay on Sept 1 and after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Succop was 37-of-40 on field goals this season, including playoffs.

Smith wasn’t on Tampa’s active roster for the game but still will get a ring. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad in October.

In addition to Succop and Smith, former Lower Richland standout Harold Goodwin is getting his second Super Bowl ring. Goodwin is the Buccaneers’ run-game coordinator and assistant head coach. He also won a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008.

FORMER GAMECOCKS IN RECENT SUPER BOWLS

2021 — Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons (Kansas City Chiefs), Ryan Succop and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

2020 — Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons (Kansas City Chiefs)

2019 — Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

2018 — Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) and Stephon Gilmore (Patriots)

2017 — Patrick DiMarco (Atlanta Falcons)

2016 — Darian Stewart (Denver Broncos)

2015 — Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle Seahawks)

2014 — Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle Seahawks) and Sidney Rice (Seahawks – injured reserve)

2013 — Emanuel Cook (Baltimore Ravens) and Chris Culliver (San Francisco 49ers)

2010 — Jamar Nesbit (New Orleans Saints)