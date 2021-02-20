College Sports

NC State at Wake Forest live blog: Wolfpack looks for its second straight road win

WINSTON-SALEM

NC. State travels to Winston-Salem Saturday at 2 p.m. for a showdown with Wake Forest. The Wolfpack is coming off a win at Pitt and the Demon Deacons lost at home Duke last Wednesday. Follow The News & Observer’s N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates from Lawrence Joel.

This blog will update during and after the game.

PACK LOOKS FOR SEASON SWEEP

N.C. State (9-9, 5-8 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (6-10, 3-10) 72-67 last month in PNC and looks to close out the sweep. For the second straight game, the Pack will be without guard Thomas Allen.

Allen was in a walking boot Wednesday versus Pittsburgh. The Raleigh native wasn’t wearing a boot Saturday.

