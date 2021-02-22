Syracuse at Duke basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim greets Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before Duke’s game against Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim pit their teams against each other for the only time in this pandemic-altered regular season when Duke meets Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night.

The Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 ACC) enter the game on a three-game winning streak, including Saturday’s 66-65 win over Virginia that boosted Duke’s near-dead NCAA tournament chances. The Orange (13-6, 7-5 ACC) have also won three games in a row.

With Syracuse at No. 47 in the NET ratings and Duke at No. 56, this game will be a Quadrant 2 result for the Blue Devils and a Quadrant 1 result for the Orange. Home games against teams rated from 31-75 are Quadrant 2 and road games against teams 1-75 are Quadrant 1.

How to watch Orange vs. Blue Devils basketball

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. With no live game being shown the network leading into it, the Duke-Syracuse game is not subject to a slide due to a previous game running long. So expect an on-time tip.

Betting odds

Duke opened as a 7-point favorite Sunday and the Monday morning line now showed the Blue Devils as a 5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 149.5 points.