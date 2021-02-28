Top Clemson defender Derion Kendrick no longer with program

Clemson’s top cornerback is no longer a part of the program.

Derion Kendrick is no longer on the team, a Clemson official confirmed Sunday morning. No reason was given for why. Dabo Swinney is expected to address the departure after Monday’s practice.

Kendrick was named first-team All-ACC last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

The State has reached out to Kendrick and a family member seeking comment.

Kendrick missed time last season due to discipline multiple times, including sitting out a Nov. 28 game against Pitt. Swinney said after the win over the Panthers that Kendrick was in the “love shack.”

“Just a little team discipline with him. I love DK, actually, he’s one of my favorites. The Bible says the greatest form of discipline is love. So just put him in the love shack this weekend. Hopefully he’ll respond the right way.”

Earlier in the season, Kendrick did not start the season opener against Wake Forest for an undisclosed reason. He came off the bench the following week against The Citadel.

“He just didn’t start the game,” Swinney said of Kendrick. “Obviously DK is as good a player as there is out there. I wouldn’t call it discipline. I would call it a little bit of love. Just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love and (cornerbacks coach) Mike (Reed) does a great job with those guys.”

Kendrick was projected by some to be a first round pick in this year’s NFL draft, despite struggling in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State as Justin Fields and the Buckeyes passed for 385 yards against the Tigers. However, he opted to return for his senior season, a decision that surprised many.

Swinney said last season that Kendrick needed to do a better job from an accountability standpoint moving forward.

“DK’s a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area,” Swinney said. “Academics, tutors, study hall. You name it. All of it. It all matters. He got himself in a little bit of a hole this summer, but he’s dug himself out. He’s coming on, but we can’t have mistakes like that.”

Clemson started spring practice on Wednesday and has held three workouts so far. The Tigers return to the practice field Monday.

With Kendrick no longer on the team, Andrew Booth, Sheridan Jones and Mario Goodrich are Clemson’s top returning corners.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.