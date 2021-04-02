South Carolina vs Stanford: In-game updates from the NCAA Final Four

It’s Final Four time, folks.

No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Stanford battle at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN) in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner advances to Sunday’s national championship game.

The State’s Greg Hadley has been in San Antonio for the duration of the tournament. His coverage of the Final Four continues below.

What’s the South Carolina vs Stanford score right now?

FIRST QUARTER: South Carolina 15, Stanford 15

After storming out to a nearly flawless start, South Carolina took a 15-6 lead into the first media timeout. Things were clicking — Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson were producing on offense, and Stanford was flustered by the Gamecocks defensive pressure. After the timeout, though, things flipped. The Gamecocks didn’t score again for the rest of the quarter, while the Cardinal mounted a 9-0 run, boosted by a pair of 3-pointers, to tie things just before the buzzer.

Of consequence, however, was some early foul trouble for Stanford’s Haley Jones. One of the team’s star players, she had nine points in the first quarter and carried the team in the early going, but she picked up her second foul and had to go to the bench.

South Carolina storms to early lead

The Gamecocks came out strong to start, racing to a 15-6 lead early as they pestered Stanford on defense and got in their space, and relied on their stars on offense — Zia Cooke, Destanni Henderson and Aliyah Boston all had at least four points before the first media timeout. The Cardinal, meanwhile, only got points from Haley Jones and turned the ball over four times.

Starting lineups

Both South Carolina and Stanford have stuck with the same starting lineups all tournament long, and that didn’t change Friday. For the Gamecocks, that’s been junior guard Destanni Henderson, sophomore guard Zia Cooke, sophomore guard Brea Beal, junior forward Victaria Saxton and sophomore forward Aliyah Boston.

For Stanford, it’s been fifth-year senior guard Anna Wilson, senior guard Kiana Williams, sophomore guard Haley Jones, junior guard Lexie Hull and freshman forward Cameron Brink. Brink did most of the second half in the Elite Eight after tweaking her leg, but she was back in the lineup Friday.

Predictions

Stanford is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and the favorite tonight. FiveThirtyEight’s March Madness predictions gives the Cardinal a 66% win probability, while Her Hoop Stats, an advanced analytics website, has it closer, pegging Stanford’s chances at 52%.

On ESPN.com, seven writers were surveyed for their picks, and all seven chose Stanford to win. Over at CBS Sports, analyst Matt Ward also went with the Cardinal. Yahoo Sports’ Benjamin Simon, however, picked the Gamecocks to pull the upset.

Final Four: Gamecocks vs Stanford, what time and channel

What: NCAA tournament Final Four

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 1 seed Stanford

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ESPN