NC State gives football coach Dave Doeren a contract extension. Here’s what it says.

Dave Doeren is sticking around for a while longer.

On Thursday the N.C. State Board of Trustees officially approved a contract extension for Doeren and his assistant coaches. The new deal runs through the 2025 season.

In eight seasons in Raleigh Doeren has an overall record of 55-46 and 28-38 in the ACC. Since 2013 the Pack has only had two losing seasons under Doeren and have played in six bowl games. He put together consecutive nine-win seasons in 2017 and 18. The Wolfpack ended the 2017 season ranked No. 23 coaches and AP polls.

Next year will be one of Doeren’s most experienced teams, with 18 starters returning, including 10 on defense.

Doeren is the second-longest tenured coach in school history behind Earle Edwards and is second in wins, also behind Edwards.

In 2019 Doeren signed a five-year contract, which gave him a $250,000 raise. The deal was worth $3.25 million annually through the 2023 season.