Frank Martin’s Gamecocks lose veteran big man to transfer portal

Alanzo Frink Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

South Carolina junior forward Alanzo Frink has entered the transfer portal, according to a school spokesperson.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of ON3 Sports.

Frink opened the season as Frank Martin’s starting center but played in just three games before doctors ruled Frink out for the rest of the season due to undisclosed “medical reasons.” The 6-foot-8 forward didn’t play for the Gamecocks following the team’s first COVID-19 shutdown, with Martin hinting it was due to issues related to the virus.

“He doesn’t want to make this about him or a feel-sorry kind of soap opera,” Martin said after Frink was ruled out for the season. “But at the same time he wants to make sure that other people that are out there that are going through this moment, make sure that you’re getting checked out. This is real. This is not something to play with. This is not your common cold that you just kind of get through it and you’re good to go.”

Frink emerged as a starer during his sophomore season, starting in 12 games. Martin said after the season that he expected Frink to return to health and play in the 2021-22 season.

PROJECTING THE 2021-22 GAMECOCKS

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

F Brandon Martin (transfer)

G James Reese (transfer)

G Erik Stevenson (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

F A.J. Wilson (transfer)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer)

F Trey Anderson (transfer)

F Alanzo Frink (transfer)

G Seventh Woods (transfer)

NBA Draft

G A.J. Lawson (signed with agent)

Expected to return

G Jermaine Couisnard

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Keyshawn Bryant

F Wildens Leveque

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott