What will he do? Clemson QB signee expected to face multimillion-dollar decision

Bubba Chandler

Bubba Chandler’s introduction to adulthood has come complete with headlines, interviews and predictions for how he’ll spend the next part of his life.

While a few people have the opportunity to play collegiate sports, and even fewer make it to the professional leagues, he has the option of doing either. Right now.

The Georgia native’s stellar athletic career at North Oconee High School allowed a chance to play both football and baseball at Clemson. He announced his commitment to the Tigers on May 20, 2020 and signed his national letter of intent on Dec. 16.

That same athletic talent puts Chandler in the conversation as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. He’ll have to decide whether to go to college or begin his life as a Major League Baseball player.

Will Taylor can relate. He, too, signed to play baseball and football for the Tigers as a first-round MLB Draft prospect. Taylor, who graduates from Dutch Fork High School on Saturday, plans to report to Clemson on June 24 — still with the option to turn pro.

Chandler appears to still be in the decision-making process and hasn’t said much to anyone about it.

“I don’t think he’s told anybody right now,” North Oconee football coach Tyler Aurandt said. “He keeps it very close to his inner circle. I don’t even know if his parents know right now what he’s thinking about doing.”

The MLB Draft begins on July 11. While there’s just under a month left until then, there are still plenty of factors for which Chandler must account.

The pros for Clemson

After winning six straight ACC football championships and two national titles in the last six years, Clemson has been able to sell itself on name alone. Last season, Trevor Lawrence totaled 3,153 yards passing with 203 rushing yards to complement 32 touchdowns, accounting for 55.7% of the Tigers’ total offensive yardage. D.J. Uiagalelei, Lawrence’s backup and heir to the Tigers’ offense, had 914 passing yards and was seventh in rushing yards with 60 and had nine scores.

Aurandt believes Chandler would fit right in and keep the Tigers’ success under center going.

“He competes harder than anybody I’ve ever coached and it’s fun to watch,” Aurandt said of his former signal caller. “I think that’s what makes him so fun to watch, and his ability to do things some other people can’t necessarily do. He raises or elevates his level of play all the time or whenever it’s necessary. I think that’s one of his best assets from what you can watch or see on the football field.”

Chandler will be playing baseball as well. Being a multi-sport athlete in high school is encouraged — at one point, Chandler also played basketball and golf for North Oconee — but playing two sports at the collegiate level requires the utmost focus and determination. After his ability to accomplish the feat was doubted, Chandler welcomes the opportunity to prove those opinions wrong.

He already has the drive and willpower to do it. It’s just about taking that mentality to the next level.

“I think when things are organized and he’s on a schedule, I think that gives athletes an opportunity to be even better because it doesn’t allow much room for distractions, so I can see it being a positive,” Aurandt said. “When you get to that level, that’s one of the things you have to elevate the most is the ability to focus on whatever you’re doing.”

While the Tigers’ football team has received a ton of notoriety in recent years, Clemson’s baseball team has its own tradition. Up until the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring season short, the Tigers had made 11 straight NCAA tournament appearances. The streak officially ended this season when they had their first losing record (25-27) since 1957.

Still, for seven straight years, the Tigers have had a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, this year’s being first baseman/left-handed pitcher Caden Grice. If he decides to head to Clemson, Chandler would come into the program after being named Georgia’s Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year as a senior and helping his team to reach the Final Four twice during his prep career.

“Maybe he can be one of those guys that takes Clemson back over that hurdle they’ve hit recently,” Prep Baseball Report Director Nathan Rode said. “You could do that in baseball and then also be a star potentially on one of the best football teams in the country now. ... It would be really hard to do at the level but if he can do that, there’s something to be said for being that kind of college star.”

The case for going the MLB route

Chandler has been playing baseball most of his life. The fact that the dream of playing in the pros could be coming true sooner than later is a surreal proposition.

MLB senior writer Jim Callis in his latest mock draft projected the pitcher/shortstop going 17th to the Cincinnati Reds, with a chance of him going as high as ninth to the LA Angels.

“The higher he goes, he might give a team a little bit more of a discount based on the slot of that pick that allows them to get creative,” Rode said. “But purely on talent, I think he fits, for me, end of the first round, maybe in one of those competitive balance rounds, but certainly before the second round starts. Just based on his talents, I’d imagine that he would be gone by then.”

The Reds’ 17th pick includes a slot value, the amount of money assigned to each selection, of $3,609,700 — with the No. 9 spot’s slot value being $4,949,100. CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa predicts Chandler could go to the St. Louis Cardinals with the No. 18 pick, which includes a $3,481,300 slot value. The Cardinals prefer the righty as a pitcher, while the Angels likely would want him in the infield at short.

The first competitive balance round (pick Nos. 30-36) has slot values between $2,365,500 and $2,045,400.

Whatever position he’ll play, Chandler has earned the right to be there. Both Rode and Aurandt observed the growth in Chandler’s game on the diamond this season. His athleticism allows for tougher plays to look routine. Despite being right-handed, he even pitched an inning of baseball lefthanded this season and needed only nine pitches to strike out the side, according to a May article from Baseball America.

Bubba Chandler’s choice

Chandler’s dilemma could very much be considered a good problem to have, even a blessing, considering both opportunities are rare. Still, it’s one he must figure out soon.

Considering the grind of minor league baseball, deciding to pursue a pro career isn’t as cut and dry as it might seem. At the same time, neither is going to college, where he’ll be at least the second-string quarterback behind D.J. Uiagalelei. He could see playing time in baseball right away.

These kinds of decisions wouldn’t be easy for anyone, let alone an 18-year-old just graduating from high school. That’s why the best advice Aurandt gave the young athlete was to enjoy the journey. Even with projections revving up this spring, Chandler still focused on the fact that he was playing his last innings with some of his best friends at North Oconee.

It’s an opportunity no one takes for granted after having spring sports canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“An 18-year-old kid that’s got 1,000 things on his mind, this could easily add a lot of pressure,” Aurandt said, “and he really hasn’t allowed that to happen. He stays pretty grounded and focused on what he needs to do for whatever team he’s apart of at that time.”

When the time comes for Chandler to have to pick an option, Aurandt feels confident that his former player will know what to do.

“I know he’s putting a lot of thought into it,” Aurandt said. “It’s something he prays about a lot. I know, when it’s all said and done, he’s going to make the best decision for him and his family.”