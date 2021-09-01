Furman has the pieces in place for a deep playoff run in 2021

Furman tailback Devin Wynn (0) fights for extra yardage against Western Carolina in the first half at FurmanÕs Paladin Stadium Saturday, February 20, 2021. Wynn broke the carrier 2000 yard mark in the half. Bart Boatwright/Special to The State Bart Boatwright

“Disappointing” is the best way to sum up the Furman Paladins’ spring football season.

Originally considered favorites to win the Southern Conference, the Paladins began the season looking like they would do just that, trouncing Western Carolina, 35-7. From there, the season unraveled.

With the team only having one quarterback on scholarship and three offensive linemen missing time with injuries, Furman lost the last three games of its shortened schedule to finish with a 3-4 record. The early favorites then watched as Virginia Military Institute won its first SoCon title.

“We didn’t play the hand we were dealt as well as some other people did,” Furman coach Clay Hendrix said. “I think we were built for the long haul, for the long season. Now, you’ve got to deal with injuries because that’s just part of our sport. But as we’ve recruited and as we develop players, that’s always been a goal in mind is to recruit depth, and certainly, we want to be talented, so I like where we are.

“Now, it’s a matter of, ‘Can we make it pay off for us this fall?’ ”

Can’t-miss game

▪ at Wofford, Oct. 9

After the weirdness brought on by the COVID and cancellation-stricken 2020-21 season, a rendition of the Deep South’s Oldest Football Rivalry might be just what Furman needs to kick back into gear.

Because Wofford opted out of spring football after just five games, the Terriers and Paladins didn’t get to meet on the field last season. Wofford has won five of its last six matches against the Paladins, including the most recent one — a 24-7 win in Nov. 2019.

In addition to being rivals, Furman and Wofford frequently duke it out for dominance at the top of the SoCon standings. If the Paladins can eke out a win against the over-a-century-old rivals, it would show they’ve bounced back from the doldrums of last season.

A successful season is ...

For Furman, only two outcomes constitute a successful season: A conference championship and/or an FCS playoff berth. Anything less would be failing to live up to the standard Hendrix has set for the team. Except for last season, Hendrix has led the Paladins to either a playoff berth or conference title in every season of his tenure.

All the pieces are there for the Paladins to make a deep run — three scholarship quarterbacks, a fully healthy offensive line and depth on both sides of the ball. At this point, as Hendrix said, it’s all about whether they can execute in the fall.

Three players to watch

▪ Ryan Miller, TE

Miller came into last season with the title of “2020 All-American” on his shoulders, and continued to prove that he’s one of the best tight ends in FCS, leading the Paladins with six touchdown receptions and coming second on the team with 254 total receiving yards. For his efforts, he was named first-team All-SoCon by the media and a second-team selection by the coaches. With a refreshed QB room and healthy O-line only making his job easier, it’s hard to see how Miller doesn’t continue his solid form from last season.

▪ Jace Wilson, QB

The freshman’s presence will help to stabilize the team and provide a plethora of signal-calling options. Wilson was a standout player in high school, standing just 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. His size gives him the speed to explode for runs out of a collapsing pocket, and he’s also showcased an accurate deep arm, throwing for 2,526 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior at Del Valle High School in Texas.

▪ Devin Wynn, RB

Fifth-year running back Devin Wynn will play one last season with the Paladins, who could use someone with his rushing talents behind a now-healthy offensive line. Last season, he rushed for 511 yards as well as five touchdowns over seven games. Wynn’s solid performances for the Paladins earned him consensus second-team All-SoCon honors. While Furman does have another incoming tailback prospect in Grant Robinson, Wynn will likely continue to play a critical role in the Paladins’ backfield.

Furman 2021 football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 4 vs. NC A&T Sept. 11 at Tenn Tech Sept. 18 at NC State Sept. 25 vs. Mercer* Oct. 9 at Wofford* Oct. 16 vs. The Citadel* Oct. 23 vs. ETSU* Oct. 30 at Chattanooga* Nov. 6 at Western Carolina* Nov. 13 vs. VMI* Nov. 20 at Samford*

* — Conference game