He’s SC’s top basketball recruit. And he’s leaving high school to turn professional

Jazian Gortman is bypassing his senior year of high school and getting a jump on his professional basketball career.

Gortman, the No. 1 ranked prospect in South Carolina and a top 10 national recruit for Class of 2022, is leaving Keenan High School to join the upstart Overtime Elite league that launches in September and bills itself as a “transformative new sports league that offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athlete.”

Gortman said Tuedsay night some sort of announcement is coming at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Gortman is believed to be the first player from Columbia to go straight from high school to the pros since Jermaine O’Neal did so in the 1990s. O’Neal, who played at Eau Claire High School, was a first-round pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1996 NBA Draft and played 18 years in the NBA. But that was when players could bypass college and go straight to the NBA.

Now, the NBA requires players to have one year of college or professional experience. Enter leagues like Ignite of the NBA’s G-League and now Overtime Elite, which will be in its first year of existence.

Overtime Elite is sponsored by Overtime media company, which was founded in 2016 and produces original sports content on various social media outlets. Financial backers in Overtime include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, rapper Drake and NBA stars including Atlanta Hawks Trae Young and Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

According to its web site, Overtime Elite “offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching; cutting-edge sports science and performance technology; top-notch facilities; and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete’s journey from proficiency to pro for the next generation of athlete empowerment.”

Each athlete will receive a guaranteed minimum salary of least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.. But sources told The State that Gortman’s deal annually might be worth more than that and is or two years.

In addition to salary, players will receive revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards and video games.

Former UConn national championship coach Kevin Ollie is Overtime Elite’s director for player development. The league will be based out of Atlanta in a 103,000-square-foot facility.

Gortman becomes the 14th player to sign with Overtime. Others include top prospects Jalen Lewis, Amen and Ausar Thompson, Matt and Ryan Bewley, and Jai Smith.

Gortman is a five-star prospect, according to major recruiting services, and ranked No. 8 nationally by 247Sports Composite. He averaged 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

Gortman took official visits to Florida State and Wake Forest, and South Carolina was recruiting him very hard. He took an unofficial visit to the Gamecocks and talked to The State in June about the recruiting process.

“The Florida State visit was a really fun experience for me. I got to meet all the coaches and most of the players. South Carolina, I spoke to the coaches and they talked to me about the culture and how big it would be to be part of the program. Their biggest (pitch) is to stay home and put on for my city.”