Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

College Sports

Gamecocks add new QB to roster. He’s got a unique background

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland practiced with the Gamecocks on Tuesday.
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland practiced with the Gamecocks on Tuesday. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

In its 10th practice of fall camp, South Carolina added another quarterback to the roster.

Zeb Noland has moved from a graduate assistant role to the practice field, taking reps at quarterback during Tuesday’s media viewing period. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed his addition to the roster while speaking with reporters afterward.

Though he was originally in a GA role with the Gamecocks, Noland still has college eligibility. He played at Iowa State for three seasons before transferring to North Dakota State, where he backed up first-round NFL draft pick Trey Lance.

Noland took reps at quarterback alongside Jason Brown, Connor Jordan and Colten Gauthier in Luke Doty’s absense. Doty was the Gamecocks’ starter throughout the preseason before he was sidelined with a foot sprain in last Friday’s practice.

Beamer quickly addressed the media Tuesday afternoon to update on Noland’s new role on the field. He said Noland’s addition wasn’t born out of a desperation for more quarterbacks, but he acknowledged the room was more scant than ones he worked with in his previous stops at Oklahoma and Georgia.

Noland has played more recent football than anyone else on South Carolina’s roster, as North Dakota State competed in a spring football season after COVID-19 canceled the Bison’s fall season. In 2021, Noland went 51-for-100 with 721 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

“He’s going to compete like everyone else,” Beamer said. “If he deserves the opportunity to play and can help us win football games, he will. And if he can’t, he won’t.”

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service