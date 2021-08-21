‘Always upbeat’ NC college football coach died of COVID complications, fiancée says

A North Carolina college assistant football coach, described by colleagues as selfless, hard-working and always upbeat died Wednesday of complications from COVID-19, his fiancee posted on Facebook.

John Peacock joined Western Carolina University as the offensive line coach in the spring, according to the school.

The 32-year-old died at his home in Sylva, his fiancée, Erika Alexander, posted with pictures of the man she was set to marry in February.

“My sweet sweet baby,” she said. “My heart aches so much. I will never be the same without you.”

WCU Athletics announced Peacock’s death to the school community Friday on Twitter. The university is in Cullowhee, about three hours west of Charlotte.

Honoring the coach

A moment of silence in Peacock’s honor will be held during the first football game of the season, at home Sept. 4 against Eastern Kentucky.

The school also will lower its flag on the day of his memorial service, which is to be announced later.

Peacock joined WCU after a year as an assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Coaching a top offense

The Pioneers were the top offense in the South Atlantic Conference in the spring season.

Peacock, a native of Gainesville, Florida, previously spent three seasons coaching tight ends and running backs on the football team at his alma mater, Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.

He mentored seven All-Conference selections at Valdosta State, including three All-American linemen, according his his bio on the WCU website.

‘He was incredibly happy’

Alexander pleaded on Facebook for people to take COVID-19 seriously and get vaccinated.

She said she was visiting family in Florida when Peacock died. She was there because the Sylva home lacked Internet access and Peacock was working 16-hour days, she said.

“Since being up in North Carolina together we had so much fun putting together our little home, exploring the area, and taking trips,” she posted. “The day before, he had to start camp (which was why he was working 16 hour days) he told me how incredibly happy he was that we were living together once again.

“I love him more than words could ever possibly explain,” she said. “My life will never ever ever be the same.”

Catamount Nation... we ask that you please keep the family and loved ones of WCU assistant football coach John Peacock in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/jCvPwntRj3 — Western Carolina Athletics (@Catamounts) August 20, 2021

With heavy hearts but renewed dedication, @CatamountsFB is slated to return to practice this evening - Sat., Aug. 21 - holding its second scrimmage of the preseason at Whitmire Stadium / Waters Field in #CatamountCountry. The West Side of the stadium will be open. #CJP #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/hHT1nFCOEZ — Western Carolina Athletics (@Catamounts) August 21, 2021