NC State-Mississippi State football live updates: MSU scores on opening kickoff to go up 7-0

NC State travels to SEC country to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. News & Observer staff writer Jonas Pope IV is in Starkville to capture the action. Check back here for updates as the game progresses.

N.C. State hasn’t won a road game versus an SEC opponent since 1991 when they defeated South Carolina in Columbia. Does the streak end today. Today is the second ever trip to Starkville for the Wolfpack, who won 6-0 here way back in 1931. N.C. State has dropped eight of its last nine games versus SEC teams.

MSU defensive stand

N.C. State put together a good drive, moving to the MSU six, but Ricky Person was picked off by Jalen Green on a jump pass attempt.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 7, N.C. STATE 0

The Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the board as Lideatrick Griffin took the opening kickoff 100 yards for the score.