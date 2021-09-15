Davidson’s 2021-22 basketball schedule is out. Here’s the breakdown and biggest games

Davidson’s Bob McKillop enters his 32nd season as the head coach of the Wildcats. Tim Cowie/DavidsonPhotos.com

A pre-Christmas home game against one of the nation’s leading mid-major basketball powers and an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Classic highlight the non-conference portion of the Davidson College men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The schedule also includes an early-season game in the arena where Davidson alum Steph Curry now plays.

Davidson will open the regular season Nov. 9 against Delaware, then visit San Francisco for a Nov. 13 contest at the Chase Center – home arena of Curry and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Davidson then spends the weekend before Thanksgiving at the Grand Strand, in the Myrtle Beach Classic. The Wildcats will open the multi-team event against perennial Western Athletic Conference power New Mexico State. Also in the field are Oklahoma, Old Dominion, East Carolina, Indiana State, Utah State and Pennsylvania.

But perhaps the biggest name on the non-conference schedule is Loyola-Chicago. The Ramblers will visit Davidson’s Belk Arena for a Dec. 22 contest. Loyola-Chicago reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 round last season with a 26-5 record and reached the Final Four in 2019.

Among other schedule highlights:

▪ The annual Hornets Nest Trophy game with the Charlotte 49eres. This year, it will be played Nov. 30 at the 49ers’ Halton Arena.

▪ The A-10 conference opener, Dec. 30, at home against Duquesne.

The opener against Delaware will mark the return of fans to Belk Arena. The Wildcats played to a mostly empty arena last season due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We welcome a challenging schedule, which will prepare us for the rigors of the A-10, which could be at its strongest since we joined the conference in 2014,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said.

“Playing San Francisco in Chase Center, the home of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, should be quite a special and memorable event,” McKillop added.

2021-22 Davidson men’s schedule

(times to be announced, unless listed)

Wed. Nov. 3 – Ferrum (exhibition)

Tues., Nov. 9 – Delaware

Sat., Nov. 13 – vs. San Francisco (at Chase Center)

Thu., Nov. 18 – vs. New Mexico State, in Myrtle Beach Classic, noon (ESPNU)

Fri., Nov. 19 – vs. Penn or Utah State, in Myrtle Beach Classic (ESPN)

Sat., Nov. 20 – final round of Myrtle Beach Classic (ESPN)

Sat., Nov. 27 – Robert Morris

Tue., Nov. 30 – at Charlotte

Sat., Dec. 4 – William & Mary

Sun., Dec. 12 – at Northeastern

Sat., Dec. 18 – Radford, 1 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 22 – Loyola-Chicago

Thu., Dec. 30 – Duquesne

Sun., Jan. 2 – at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 5 – at George Washington

Sat., Jan. 8 – Rhode Island (CBS Sports Network)

Tue., Jan. 11 – Massachusetts

Fri., Jan. 14 – at Richmond (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sat., Jan. 22 – at Fordham

Wed., Jan. 26 – VCU (CBS Sports Network)

Sat., Jan. 29 – La Salle, noon

Tue., Feb. 1 – at St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports Network)

Sat., Feb. 5 – at George Washington

Wed., Feb. 9 – Saint Joseph’s

Sat., Feb. 12 – at Rhode Island (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Sat., Feb. 19 – Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network)

Wed., Feb. 23 – at Duquesne

Sat., Feb. 26 – Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Wed., March 2 – George Mason

Sat., March 5 – at Dayton, 12:30 p.m.

March 9-13 – A-10 Tournament, in Washington

