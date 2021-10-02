Want to watch the UNC-Duke college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

North Carolina and Duke renew their rivalry on the gridiron with both teams entering Saturday’s football game in Kenan Stadium from polar opposite viewpoints.

The Tar Heels (2-2, 1-2 ACC) are playing their first game this season as an unranked team after last week’s 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech dropped them from both polls. They’re a bit bruised while trying to find answers for what has gone wrong so far.

The Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0) have won three straight -- including two against Power 5 conference foes Northwestern and Kansas -- and have restored their confidence after the season-opening loss against Charlotte.

The Victory Bell is on the line as Carolina looks to change its season narrative and the Blue Devils aim to continue their climb.

Saturday’s UNC-Duke game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

The game is also available on the ESPN App and ESPN.com. The link to watch it is here.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporters C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) and Steve Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC), and columnist Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) on Twitter. They will be at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill covering the game.

Game day details: When does the UNC-Duke game kickoff?

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Teams: Duke Blue Devils at UNC Tar Heels

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: Noon

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN3

Betting line: UNC is a 20-point favorite.

Series history: UNC leads 63-40-4.

Check out our other coverage

On UNC:

On Duke: