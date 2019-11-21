Appalachian State shuts down cold-shooting Charlotte 49ers

Isaac Johnson (0) of Appalachian State and Drew Edwards (25) of Charlotte fight for a loose ball. Tim Cowie - Special to the Observer

Appalachian State put the defensive clamps on Charlotte in a 64-55 victory against the 49ers on Thursday in the Holmes Center.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the 49ers (2-2). Appalachian State, under first-year coach Dustin Kerns, improved to 4-3 with the victory.

The 49ers never got untracked offensively against a Mountaineers team that plays a similar “pack line” defense as Charlotte.

Appalachian forced the 49ers into 36.7 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers. Junior guard Jordan Shepherd (19 points) was the only 49ers player who scored in double figures.

“Credit App, they came out like their hair was on fire,” 49ers coach Ron Sanchez said. “I knew for us to get some buckets we would have to execute well, and we were not sharp defensively.

“They’re a ‘pack’ team as well, and they really clogged up the lane. We got some open looks early, we just didn’t make them. That’s what happens when you’re traveling. I’m not making excuses; we have to learn how to manage that part of it.”

The Mountaineers, who only shot 38.9 percent, were led by O’Showen Williams’ 18 points.

Charlotte’s cold shooting and sloppiness with the ball were the story of the first half. The Mountaineers’ active and disruptive defense had plenty to do with that, but the 49ers missed several open shots — even an airballed layup by freshman Jahmir Young. The 49ers finished the half shooting 5-of-24 from the field (20.8 percent) and were fortunate to be down 30-17 at halftime after trailing by as many as 19.

Appalachian State, in the meantime, forced 10 49ers turnovers, scoring eight points off of them. Adrian Delph’s 11 points led the Mountaineers at halftime.

The 49ers cut into the lead late at 61-55, but the Mountaineers made free throws down the stretch to hold the 49ers off.

“They threw the first punch for sure,” Shepherd said. “That’s what happens in away games. We have to figure that out.”

And one

Appalachian’s Isaac Johnson, who’s from Charlotte and played at Providence Day, entered the game tied for first in the Sun Belt in rebounding (8.2 per game). He finished with six rebounds (and nine points) against the 49ers.

Personal foul

After committing 38 turnovers in their first three games (an average of 12.7), Charlotte had 10 in the first half.

ICYMI

The 49ers announced Thursday they will play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational next season. Other teams in the tournament: Dayton, Loyola (Ill.), Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh and Utah State. There are a few potential interesting matchups for Charlotte if they should meet Nebraska or Pitt: Former 49ers coach Bobby Lutz is special assistant to Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. Pittsburgh guard Ryan Murphy started his college career at Charlotte for two seasons before leaving the program.

Making sense of the numbers

0: Second-chance points by Charlotte, which had just two offensive rebounds.

17: Fast-break points by Appalachian State.