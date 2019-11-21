Charlotte opens NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament with win over Mercer

Charlottes Patrick Hogan goes up for a header during his team’s NCAA tournament game against Mercer on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Courtesy of Charlotte Athletics

The Charlotte 49ers recovered from an early mistake Thursday night and overpowered visiting Mercer 3-1 in a first-round NCAA men’s soccer match.

The 49ers, ranked 15th nationally, scored the final three goals of the match and earned a second-round meeting Sunday night at second-seeded Clemson.

Mercer (14-7), which won the Southern Conference tournament after a third-place finish in the regular season, broke on top 1-0 with a goal by Joshua Harrison in the 14th minute.

But Charlotte (12-3-4) charged back with two first-half goals and an insurance tally with six minutes remaining.

“Going down a goal early in a playoff match can be unnerving,” 49ers’ coach Kevin Langan said. “But these guys settled down and played well.”

The 49ers tied the score in the 23rd minute on a goal by Luke Johnson, then went ahead 15 minutes later on Chance Pellerin’s goal.

Patrick Hogan scored on an assist from Johnson for the final goal.

“We couldn’t really get control in the second half,” Langan said. “I figured that whoever got the next goal would win.”

Mercer coach Brad Ruzzo said he’d hoped his team could get the equalizer in the second half.

“I thought we took control in the second half,” he said. “We felt that if we could get that second goal, we’d take off.”

The Bears had several chances in the final 45 minutes, but Charlotte goalkeeper Elliot Panicco made three big saves -- one a diving stop with about 15 minutes remaining -- and the 49er defense stiffened after that.

