49ers offensive line continuing to jell and TV, betting odds, matchups for North Texas

Consider the Charlotte 49ers’ offensive line a work in progress.

With three starters gone from last season, Charlotte’s O-line is made up of a combination of experience and youth, some players already knowledgeable with the intricacies of offensive coordinator Mark Carney’s system, and others who are still getting used to them as they prepare for Saturday’s Conference USA game at North Texas.

49ers coach Will Healy said the two returning starters — center Jaelin Fisher and left tackle D’mitri Emmanuel — have been playing at a high level. Junior college transfer Ashton Gist (right guard) and senior Jonathan Timmons (left guard) have also started both games, while the starting right tackle spot was has been handled by freshman Ty’kieast Crawford in the season opener against Appalachian State and by grad transfer Jon Jacobs last week against Florida Atlantic.

What Healy likes most about this line is its depth. Five other players — grad transfer Hunter Kelly, freshman Panda Askew, sophomore Dejan Rasuo, redshirt freshman Jaxon Hughes and sophomore Gage Welborn — have also seen action.

“It’s exciting to be in the position we’re in, where we can run guys in and out of there,” Healy said. “There’s versatility, where some of them can play multiple positions.”

The line is also intact after nine members went into coronavirus contact tracing quarantine during the week of Charlotte’s game against North Carolina, causing the game to be canceled.

The 49ers’ have been spotty offensively in their first two games, averaging 18.5 points and 341.0 yards per game — both toward the bottom of Conference USA. Charlotte has allowed seven sacks, including six against FAU, a number Healy called “ridiculously too many.” He said there were missed blocking assignments from the linemen and backs that were to blame for the sacks against FAU, as well as quarterback Chris Reynolds not getting rid of the ball more quickly.

How to watch

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 8 p.m.

Betting odds

As of Friday, Charlotte was a 3-point favorite, according to ESPN.com.

By the numbers

Records: Charlotte 0-2 (0-1 C-USA); North Texas 1-2 (0-1).

Charlotte offense: 18.5 ppg | 341.0 ypg | 227 ypg passing | 114 ypg rushing.

North Texas defense (allowed): 45.7 ppg | 572.0 ypg | 353.0 ypg passing | 219.0 ypg rushing.

North Texas offense: 41.0 ppg | 573.7 ypg | 335.0 ypg passing | 238.7 ypg rushing.

Charlotte defense (allowed): 28.0 ppg | 413.5 ypg | 151.0 ypg passing | 262.5 ypg rushing.

Charlotte run game vs. North Texas run defense

The 49ers’ rushing attack hasn’t really gotten untracked yet, averaging 114 yards per game, with grad transfer Tre Harbison averaging 68 yards. As always, Charlotte can always get a boost on the ground from quarterback Chris Reynolds. The Mean Green’s rushing defense has allowed 219 yards per game.

Charlotte pass game vs. North Texas pass defense

North Texas’ pass defense has been shredded for an average of 353 yards per game, which ranks 14th in C-USA. Charlotte has one of the league’s top receiving corps — with junior Victor Tucker averaging six catches per game, as well as 70.5 yards per game. Cameron Dollar is also in the top 10 in the league in yards per game (60.5).

North Texas run game vs. Charlotte run defense

This might have been the biggest mismatch of the game. Charlotte hasn’t been able to stop the run this season, allowing a conference-worst 262.5 yards per game. North Texas is No. 2 in the league in rushing offense at 238.7 yards. DeAndre Torre averages 70.7 yards and has scored twice. But the Mean Green’s Oscar Adaway, who averages 111.0 yards in the two games he has played, is out with an injury.

North Texas pass game vs. Charlotte pass defense

Austin Aune, a 27-year-old sophomore, has won the starting quarterback job at North Texas and is averaging 242.0 yards passing, second in the conference. He’ll be without receiver Jyaire Shorter, who injured his leg last week against Southern Mississippi. The 49ers might be again without defensive end Markees Watts (lower-body injury), although transfer Romeo McKnight (10 tackles and two quarterback hurries against FAU) has played well in his place.

Charlotte special teams vs. North Texas special teams

49ers kicker Jonathan Cruz was 1 for 3 against FAU, although his two misses were from 40-plus yards (as was the one he made). The Mean Green has used two kickers — Zack Williams and Ethan Mooney — who have only been called on three times in three games, making two of them. North Texas punter Bernardo Rodriguez averages 45.4 yards per punt, third best in the league.

Charlotte intangibles vs. North Texas intangibles

Last season’s Charlotte-North Texas game was a springboard for the 49ers, their 39-38 victory the beginning of a five-game winning streak that produced the first winning season in program history. There’s also plenty of familiarity in the matchup, with Healy counting North Texas’ Seth Littrell as one of his closest friends in coaching. But there will be plenty of urgency on both sidelines, as both teams are searching for their first C-USA victory.