Charlotte 49ers roll past North Texas 49-21 for 1st victory of the season

Charlotte’s Tre Harbison scores in the first half of the 49ers’ victory against North Texas on Saturday.

Club Lit finally opened for business Saturday, as the Charlotte 49ers trounced North Texas 49-21 at for their first victory of the season.

The 49ers (1-2, 1-1 Conference USA) rolled up 599 yards in total offense in beating the Mean Green (1-3, 0-2). That meant Club Lit -- Charlotte’s post-game locker room celebration after victories -- was in full force inside of Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Charlotte, which blew a 10-point halftime lead last week in a loss at Florida Atlantic, led 21-7 at the intermission against North Texas. But there would be no second-half collapse this time, as the 49ers scored on their first possession of the third quarter and eventually steamrolled the Mean Green in the fourth quarter.

49ers running back Aaron McAllister had 214 yards in total offense (140 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown, 74 yards receiving on two catches and a touchdown). Quarterback Chris Reynolds completed 15 of 22 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Dom Shoffner in the first quarter to open Charlotte’s scoring.

The Shoffner-Reynolds touchdown came on a trick play. With Shoffner split left, Reynolds handed off to Tre Harbison, who in turn gave it to Shoffner, who threw it to a wide-open Reynolds in the flat. Reynolds scored easily from 18 yards.

49ers coach Will Healy had said Shoffner, a junior college transfer, would spell Reynolds at times this season, but Saturday was his first appearance. He also picked up 10 yards on a run earlier in the first quarter.

Charlotte went up 14-0 early in the second quarter when Reynolds hit McAllister down the middle for a 71-yard touchdown.

The Mean Green got deep into Charlotte territory twice in the first quarter but came up empty both times. Ethan Mooney missed a 32-yard field goal attempt on North Texas’ first possession, and Tre Siggers was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the 49ers 4 by defensive end Tyriq Harris.

After North Texas made it 14-7 on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Austin Aune to Jaelon Darden, the 49ers answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Harbison with 3:21 left in the first half.

The 21-7 lead didn’t necessarily mean much, after the 49ers fell apart in the third quarter last week against FAU. This time, Charlotte scored on its first drive of the third quarter. Freshman Chavon McEachern went in from 1 after Reynolds had hit Tucker on a 36-yard pass, making it 28-14.

The 49ers rolled from there, getting a 15-yard TD pass from Reynolds to freshman tight end Taylor Thompson, a 66-yard scoring run from McAllister and a 14-yard touchdown run from Calvin Camp.

Seven 49ers caught passes, led by sophomore Micaleous Elder, who had five receptions for 85 yards.

The 49ers gave up 479 yards in total offense and allowed Mean Green receiver Jaelon Darden 13 catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns. But the 49ers got their first two sacks of the season (one from Romeo McKnight and the other split between Damon Weldon and B.J. Turner), as well as its first interception from safety Ben DeLuca. Linebacker Tyler Murray led the 49ers with 11 tackles, seven solo.

Charlotte defensive end Markees Watts, who was hurt in the season opener against Appalachian State, returned and had three tackles and a quarterback hurry.

The 49ers play Florida International next Saturday in their home opener at Richardson Stadium. Capacity in Richardson Stadium will be limited to 1,072, with tickets available only for UNC Charlotte students, families of 49ers’ and opponents’ team members and some for “university guests.” Tickets will not be available for sale. The 49ers are following recent coronavirus guidelines from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office that large outdoor events may be open to 7% of capacity.

North Texas is at Middle Tennessee State next Saturday.