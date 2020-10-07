Students, family, friends — 1,072 of them — allowed at Charlotte 49ers’ October games

The 49ers can use 7% of Richardson Stadium’s capacity for October home games. tsumlin@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte 49ers announced Wednesday that seating capacity in Richardson Stadium will be limited to 1,072 for home football games in October against Florida International and Texas-El Paso.

The 49ers are following recent coronavirus guidelines from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office that large outdoor events may be open to 7% of capacity. Richardson Stadium holds 15,314.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the 49ers, tickets will be limited to UNC Charlotte students, families of 49ers’ and opponents’ team members and some for “university guests.” Tickets will not be available for sale.

Charlotte faces FIU in its home opener Oct. 17 and UTEP on Oct. 24. The statement also said that if capacity limits change, the plan would be re-evaluated for Charlotte’s following home game against Western Kentucky on Nov. 28.

“We appreciate the patience and support of Niner Nation,” 49ers athletics director Mike Hill said in the statement. “As excited as we are to host fans at our home games, it is never a preference to exclude fans from attending. However, we understand and support the decision and continue to focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans.”

Fans at the games will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. They will be grouped in pods throughout the stadium to ensure proper distancing.

The 49ers announced in September that 350 members of immediate family of players and staff were to have been allowed to a game Sept. 26 against Georgia State. The game was postponed due to positive coronavirus test results at Georgia State. The Panthers later said the results were misread and the game could have been played.





