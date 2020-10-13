It’s been nearly a year, but Charlotte 49ers finally get a home game

Charlotte's Tre Harbison picks up yardage against North Texas.

The last time the Charlotte 49ers played a home football game, they beat Marshall to clinch a first winning season in program history and ensured themselves their first-ever bowl bid.

It’s been that long since that rainy, emotional night in November 2019 -- nearly a full year ago -- that Charlotte has had to wait to play again in Richardson Stadium. That’ll happen Saturday when the 49ers (1-2, 1-1 Conference USA) face Florida International (0-2, 0-1).

The coronavirus has had everything to do with the stretch of time the 49ers have been away from home. Their first three games have been on the road -- Appalachian State, Florida International and North Texas. They were originally scheduled to have played twice at home before Saturday, but games against Norfolk State and Georgia State were called off.

“You’re still so early in the week and so many crazy things have happened to us over the past couple of weeks, that it hasn’t really hit yet,” 49ers coach Will Healy said of finally playing at home. “You’re still just still trying to survive testing and have the ability to play the game. But it will be exciting to be at home.”

Capacity in Richardson Stadium will be limited to 1,072, with tickets available only for UNC Charlotte students, families of 49ers’ and opponents’ team members and some for “university guests.” Tickets will not be available for sale. The 49ers are following recent coronavirus guidelines from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office that large outdoor events may be open to 7% of capacity.

“It will be fun to have families here,” Healy said.

The 49ers had the biggest offensive game in their six seasons in Conference USA in a 49-21 victory last Saturday against North Texas. They set a record for points scored (49), touchdowns (seven) and total yards (599). Senior running back Aaron McAllister was named the league’s offensive player week after gaining 214 all-purpose yards against the Mean Green (140 rushing, 71 receiving, two touchdowns).

McAllister now has longest run (66 yards), longest catch (71) and longest kick return (97, also a program record) of the season. His 89-yard run against Western Kentucky in 2018 is also the longest in program history.

Healy said he has been impressed with how McAllister has carried himself this season. He was a backup to Benny LeMay (now on the Cleveland Browns practice squad) during his first three seasons at Charlotte and has played behind transfer Tre Harbison this season.

“He’s had some adversity,” Healy said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

McAllister doesn’t see it that way

“I view it as competition,” said McAllister, who also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against App State. “It’s making me better. I’m not getting the reps that I want, but I’m on special teams and I can do something on special teams. I had the kick return. I didn’t start the North Texas game, but I just stay humble and do what I’m supposed to do.”

49ers notes

▪ Charlotte’s offensive line took on a different look against North Texas, with Hunter Kelly playing center at times and Jaelin Fisher (normally Charlotte’s center) switching to left guard. Jonathan Timmons, who has been the team’s starting left guard, didn’t play due to contact tracing quarantine.

▪ Healy said receiver Victor Tucker (ankle) and linebacker Luke Martin (knee) are questionable for the FIU game.

▪ The 49ers rank second nationally in time of possession (34:46) and had the ball for 37:53 against North Texas.

▪ Charlotte scored touchdowns all five times it was in the red zone against the Mean Green.

▪ Connor Bowler had four punts of 50-plus yards against North Texas, a single-game program record.

Scouting FIU

▪ Coach Butch Davis’ Panthers lost their season opener 36-34 at Liberty and their C-USA opener last week at home against Middle Tennessee 31-28. That’s an average differential of 2.5 points.

▪ FIU has been having problems at quarterback. The Panthers had only 58 passing yards against Middle Tennessee and haven’t settled on a starter for the Charlotte game. Junior Kaylar Wiggins started against the Blue Raiders, with Max Bortenschlager and redshirt Stone Norton also seeing action.

▪ The Panthers, who rushed for 350 yards against Charlotte last season, average 229.0 yards this season. Dvonte Price leads the league in rushing with 130.0 yards per game, and Shaun Peterson averages 85.5.