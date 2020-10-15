Charlotte 49ers backup QB Dom Shoffner made the most of his chance

Charlotte 49ers backup quarterback Dom Shoffner didn’t play in the first two games of the season, but threw a touchdown pass last week in a victory against North Texas.

Coach Terry Karg sensed something special about quarterback Dom Shoffner as the Monroe (N.Y.) college football team prepared for the 2019 season.

“Within that first week or two, Dom had established a tone of who he is, who he was going to be and how he would interact with people,” Karg said. “He was coming in early in the morning to watch film. I knew he was going to be tremendous for our program.”

Shoffner was every bit of that, leading the Mustangs to an 8-3 record and the second bowl berth in the junior college program’s history.

After that one successful season at Monroe, Shoffner transferred to Charlotte, where he’s in a different role as the 49ers’ backup quarterback this season. After 49ers coach Will Healy hinted several times during the preseason that Shoffner would see playing time in relief of starter Chris Reynolds, Shoffner finally got that first action last Saturday.

He made an immediate impact in Charlotte’s 49-21 Conference USA victory against North Texas, running for 10 yards on his first play from scrimmage, then throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Reynolds on a trick play. That was Shoffner’s only pass of the game, but he also finished with 32 yards rushing on seven carries.

“Coach has said I’m definitely going to get more snaps and more reps,” Shoffner said. “I’m going to be there ready, whenever my number’s called. I just want to be out there helping my brothers win.”

Whether that’s the case Saturday, when the 49ers (1-2, 1-1 C-USA) face Florida International (0-2, 0-1) at Richardson Stadium remains to be seen. FIU will certainly be more prepared for Shoffner than North Texas might have been. But Healy said Shoffner has earned the right to become more a part of Charlotte’s offense.

“Dom definitely earned more reps,” Healy said “He brought a spark to us.”

Shoffner wasn’t highly recruited coming out of Apex’s Middle Creek High in 2016. He lost only two games in his two seasons as a starter at Middle Creek (both in the Eastern Regional finals of the state playoffs). He threw for more than 5,300 yards and had 66 touchdowns during those two seasons and ran for 23 scores.

“He’s probably the best running quarterback I’ve ever had,” Middle Creek coach Randy Ragland said. “It didn’t matter what play I called. If it went bad, he could get out of it with his legs.”

At 6-foot-0, Shoffner’s height scared off recruiters from Football Bowl Subdivision programs. Shoffner did initially commit to Army (which runs a triple-option offense), but eventually settled on the Football Championship Subdivision’s N.C. Central because it was closer to his home in the Triangle.

Shoffner played in six games for the Eagles as a redshirt freshman in 2018, throwing for 350 yards and running for 128. But a coaching change at Central made Shoffner uneasy, so he decided to transfer to a junior college, where he could play without sitting out a season before looking elsewhere to complete his college career.

He was a smashing success at Monroe, which is located in the shadows of New York City in New Rochelle, N.Y.

“I loved being near the city,” Shoffner said. “There was so much to do; a lot of food places. It was cold, though; that was its only downfall. But Monroe was really good for a ‘juco.’ It had training staff, a jacuzzi, stuff that other (top juco problems) don’t have.”

Shoffner completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 2,488 yards and 27 touchdowns last season and ran for 441 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 162.8 pass-efficiency rating ranked fourth nationally and he was named the Northeast Football Conference’s offensive player of the year.

“Dom brought that unique combo of talent and leadership that you’re very fortunate to get in quarterbacks,” Karg said. “His performance took us to the next level.”

Shoffner had an offer from Idaho and some other FCS programs, but also was intrigued by what was happening at Charlotte, which had just completed its first season under Healy. The 49ers had their first winning season and bowl appearance in 2019.

“Their offense fits what I do,” Shoffner said. “And coach Healy practices what he preaches about culture. He’s a positive guy, day in, day out. I wanted to be part of that.”

The 49ers also had an established starting quarterback in Reynolds, who, like Shoffner, had two seasons of eligibility remaining. That didn’t faze Shoffner, whose dual-threat skill set is similar to the 5-11 Reynolds, a former walk-on who was also overlooked by FBS programs coming out of high school.

“All my life I’ve had to compete,” Shoffner said. “It doesn’t matter where I’ve been — high school, college, junior college. Charlotte really liked what they saw of me on film. They wanted me. So I’m not afraid to get in there and compete.”

Shoffner likes to play the drums and piano in his spare time. He says his musical interest comes from his grandfather Alex Flemings, who lives in Greensboro.

“He can play the piano with his eyes closed, without any notes,” Shoffner said. “I grew up listening to him and picking up stuff from him. It’s something I really enjoy doing.”

Shoffner is majoring in exercise science and hopes to have his own physical therapy business one day.

Until then, Dom Shoffner says he will be there for the Charlotte 49ers, whenever — and however — they need him.

FIU at Charlotte

When: 8 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Richardson Stadium, Charlotte.

Watch: ESPNU.