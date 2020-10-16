Charlotte 49ers-FIU football game postponed due to Panthers positive COVID tests

Charlotte coach Will Healy’s team’s game Saturday against Florida International has been postponed due to positive test results in the Panthers program. TNS

The Charlotte 49ers’ home Conference USA football game Saturday against Florida International has been postponed after an increase in positive COVID-19 test results in the Panthers program.

It’s the third game this season that the 49ers have had called off due to coronavirus concerns.

“We are disappointed for our team and fans, but we certainly understand and respect FIU’s decision,” 49ers athletics director Mike Hill said in a statement. “We will work closely with the conference and FIU to attempt to reschedule this game in December.”

The 49ers also canceled their game Sept. 19 against North Carolina after nine members of their offensive line went into contact tracing quarantine with one positive tests. A game Sept. 28 against Georgia State was postponed when the Panthers reported positive tests. It later turned out those tests were misread and the game could have been played.

The 49ers also announced earlier this week that all practices and in-person meetings of the men’s basketball team have been suspended after a cluster of seven cases of COVID-19 cases among players and staff was discovered.

Attendance for Saturday’s game against FIU was to be limited to 1,072 fans, following guidelines set by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. Charlotte’s next game is scheduled for Oct. 24 at home against Texas-El Paso.

Conference USA announced earlier this week that its championship game would be moved from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19 to allow two extra weeks to make up games that have been postponed due to the virus.