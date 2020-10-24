Charlotte 49ers rally against UTEP again, win home opener 38-28

The Charlotte 49ers defense gang tackles UTEP on Saturday.

The Charlotte 49ers came home Saturday and came away with a 38-28 Conference USA victory against Texas-El Paso.

It was the first game of the season at Richardson Stadium for the 49ers (2-2, 2-1 C-USA), who have had three games canceled or postponed since the season began due to coronavirus concerns.

UTEP (3-3, 0-2) led 14-7 in the second quarter before the 49ers reeled off 24 consecutive points to go ahead 31-14. The Miners (3-3, 0-2) led Charlotte 21-7 in their game last season in El Paso, and Charlotte rallied to win that one 28-21.

The Miners outgained Charlotte 374-329, but were hurt by three turnovers — including an interception by linebacker Tyler Murray on UTEP’s first possession.

49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds completed 14-of-23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Aaron McAllister rushed for 68 yards on eight carries and scored twice.

Murray’s pick got the 49ers going. He broke a few tackles and executed a spin move to evade another, returning it 47 yards to the Miners’ 7. Two plays later, McAllister scored on a 7-yard run.

UTEP answered with a 15-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Deion Hankins. The Miners were helped on the drive by two defensive pass interference penalties against the 49ers, one on safety Antone Williams, the other on cornerback Lance McMillan.

The Miners went up 14-7 in the second quarter on another lengthy drive. This time, UTEP went 98 yards on 13 plays. The Miners converted three third downs on the drive.

Charlotte struggled for most of the first half offensively. But Reynolds and Tucker hooked up twice late in the second quarter, allowing the 49ers to tie it 14-14. On third-and-8 at the Miners’ 47, Reynolds found Tucker for 31 yards. On the next play, Reynolds hit Tucker on a 22-yard touchdown pass.

The 49ers went back ahead in the third quarter after McMillan recovered a fumble (caused by safety Ben DeLuca) at the UTEP 37. Reynolds, bobbling a snap from center Hunter Kelly, got control of the ball, scrambled to his left and found Cam Dollar for a 10-yard touchdown pass, making it 21-14.

It was the 10th touchdown reception of Tucker’s career, tying him with T.L. Ford for third on the program’s all-time list.

Jonathan Cruz added a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Micaleous Elder scored on a 13-yard run later in the quarter.

UTEP made it 38-21 on an 8-yard pass from Hardison to Justin Garrett. After a UTEP onside kick failed, Charlotte wrapped up the scoring on a 36-yard run by McAllister, his second touchdown of the game.

True freshman Panda Askew started at left guard in place of grad transfer Hunter Kelly, who started at center in place of the injured Jaelin Fisher.

Capacity in 15,314-seat Richardson Stadium was limited to 1,072. The 49ers are following recent coronavirus guidelines from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office that large outdoor events may be open to 7% of capacity. Tickets will be limited to UNC Charlotte students, families of 49ers’ and opponents’ team members and some for “university guests.” The same policy will be in effect for Charlotte’s next home game Nov. 28 against Western Kentucky.

The 49ers are back on the road next Saturday at Duke and stay away from home for two more games after that (Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 7 and Marshall on Nov. 21). UTEP will host North Texas next Saturday.