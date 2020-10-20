Conference USA announces new scheduling format for men’s, women’s basketball

Charlotte 49ers guard Jahmir Young drives toward the basket during his freshman season. Freeze Frame 2018

Conference USA announced Tuesday it will have an 18-game conference schedule for its men’s and women’s basketball teams beginning Dec. 31.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the league announced a new scheduling format that will have teams playing two games per visit at four select conference opponents and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time home and away.

The final week of the regular season will be used to reschedule any games missed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the conference, moving to the new schedule format “will significantly reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19.”

The 12-team C-USA tournaments are scheduled for March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas.