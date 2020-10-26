Charlotte 49ers conference basketball schedules are out. This season has a twist

The Charlotte 49ers and forward Milos Supica (15) will open their Conference USA season with two games against Western Kentucky under the league’s new scheduling format. Tim Cowie - DavidsonPhotos.com

The Charlotte 49ers will open their Conference USA men’s basketball schedule with two home games against Western Kentucky during the New Year’s holiday week.

Under the league’s new scheduling format, the 49ers and Hilltoppers will play in Halton Arena on Dec. 31 and again on Jan. 2.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the league announced a scheduling format that will have teams playing two games per visit at four select conference opponents and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time at home and away.

Charlotte’s other home series will be against Ala.-Birmingham (Jan. 14 and 16); Florida International (Jan. 28 and 30); and Texas-San Antonio (Feb. 18 and 20). The 49ers will play at Marshall (Jan. 7 and 9); Florida Atlantic (Jan. 21 and 23); Middle Tennessee (Feb. 4 and 6); and Texas-El Paso (Feb. 25 and 27).

Charlotte’s home-and-home rivalry series is against Old Dominion on Feb. 10 (home) and 13 (away).

The league’s women’s basketball schedule will be the same as the men’s, except at opposite sites. That means the 49ers will open their league season at WKU on Dec. 31 and and Jan. 2.

The final week of the regular season will be used to reschedule any games missed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the conference, moving to the new schedule format “will significantly reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19.”

The 12-team C-USA tournaments are scheduled for March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas.

Charlotte hasn’t yet announced its nonconference schedule. The 49ers are in quarantine until later this week after seven players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Charlotte 49ers 2020-21 basketball schedule

Opponent Date WKU Dec. 31 WKU Jan. 2 at Marshall Jan. 7 at Marshall Jan. 9 UAB Jan. 14 UAB Jan. 16 at FAU Jan. 21 at FAU Jan. 23 FIU Jan. 28 FIU Jan. 30 at MTSU Feb. 4 at MTSU Feb. 6 ODU Feb. 10 at ODU Feb. 13 UTSA Feb. 18 UTSA Feb. 20 at UTEP Feb. 25 at UTEP Feb. 27 C-USA tournament March 10-13

Note: Women’s games will be played at opposite sites on the same days.