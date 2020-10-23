Comeback victory over UTEP was key for Charlotte’s late-season run in 2019

Charlotte’s Victor Tucker stretches for the ball against North Texas.

The Charlotte 49ers closed out the 2019 regular season on the wings of a five-game winning streak. It started with a dramatic 39-38 victory against North Texas and wrapped up with a convincing triumph at Old Dominion.

The third victory in that streak, however, might have defined the 49ers’ season as much any other. Charlotte, trailing Texas-El Paso in the Sun Bowl by 14 points at halftime, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Miners 28-21.

“I felt like we were sleepwalking in the first half,” 49ers coach Will Healy said earlier this week. “That’s the most difficult road trip I’ve ever taken. A two-hour time difference, a different place to play. They started very fast, scored a touchdown on their first possession. They created a turnover. They hit a bit play and it’s 14-0 before you can snap your finger.”

Healy hopes for a better start Saturday, when the 49ers (1-2, 1-1 Conference USA) and Miners (3-2, 0-1) play again, this time in Charlotte’s home opener at Richardson Stadium.

“The way we came back, we seemed to do that a lot last year,” said Healy. “I think we learned a lot from last year. But they’re a much-improved football team. I hope we are, too.”

The 49ers, who outscored the Miners 21-0 in the second half, were led by quarterback Chris Reynolds, who accounted for 445 (354 passing, 91 rushing) or Charlotte’s 483 total yards.

This UTEP team is better than it was last season. That doesn’t necessarily mean a lot, since the Miners went 2-34 over the previous three seasons.

“They’re winning games,” Healy said. “It’s contagious.”

UTEP vs. Charlotte by the numbers

Records: UTEP (3-2, 0-1 Conference USA); Charlotte (1-2, 1-1 C-USA).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

UTEP offense: 18.4 ppg | 333.6 ypg | 112.6 ypg rushing | 221 ypg passing.

UTEP defense: 22.6 ppg | 326.0 ypg | 100.4 ypg rushing | 225.6 ypg passing.

Charlotte offense: 28.7 ppg | 427.0 ypg | 173.0 ypg rushing | 254.9 ypg passing

Charlotte defense: 25.7 ppg | 435.3 ypg | 207.3 ypg rushing | 228.0 ypg passing

How to watch UTEP vs. Charlotte

The game will be broadcast at noon on ESPN+ streaming service.

Betting odds

Charlotte was favored by 14.5 points on Friday, according to ESPN.com. The over/under was 48.5.

Matchups

Charlotte rushing offense vs. UTEP defense: The 49ers come at the opposition in multiple ways when running the ball. Tre Harbison and Aaron McAllister have both been effective, while Reynolds and backup Dom Shoffner also pose a threat with their legs. The Miners, however, are among the C-USA leaders in run defense, holding opponents to 100.4 yards per game.

Charlotte passing offense vs. UTEP defense: Reynolds has been spreading the wealth this season, with seven players having at least two receptions this season. Sophomore Micaleous Elder is showing signs of becoming a go-to guy, with 11 catches for 135 yards (long of 46 yards). UTEP is among the best teams in the country at rushing the quarterback, with sophomore defensive end Praise Amaewhule setting a program record of 3.5 sacks two weeks ago in a loss against Louisiana Tech. Defensive back Duron Lowe has two interceptions.

UTEP rushing offense vs. Charlotte defense: Miners redshirt freshman running back Deion Hankins ranks 13th nationally and third in C-USA with five rushing touchdowns. He’s picked up 300 yards on 65 carries. That’s not good news for a 49ers run defense that allows 207.3 yards per game (ninth in the league).

UTEP passing offense vs. Charlotte defense: Quarterback Gavin Harbison has thrown for 1,056 yards through five games, third in the league. Jacob Cowing is one of C-USA’s top receivers (29 catches for 440 yards). Charlotte’s chances of getting to Harbison will be enhanced if defensive end Markees Watts continues to heal from the lower-body injury he suffered in the season opener against Appalachian State.

Charlotte special teams vs. UTEP special teams: Both teams have threats in the kick return game -- Charlotte’s McAllister returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against App State and Lowe scored on a 100-yard return last week against Louisiana Tech. Miners kicker Gavin Baechle has made two of his three field-attempts from 40-49 yards, while Charlotte’s Jonathan Cruz is two-of-four.

Charlotte intangibles vs. UTEP intangibles: This is Charlotte’s third shot at a home opener, so there should be some emotion coming from that for the 49ers. Capacity in 15,314-seat Richardson Stadium will be limited to 1,072. The 49ers are following recent coronavirus guidelines from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office that large outdoor events may be open to 7% of capacity. Tickets will be limited to UNC Charlotte students, families of 49ers’ and opponents’ team members and some for “university guests.” Tickets will not be available for sale.

Also, UTEP is 0-24-1 all-time in the 25 games it has played in the Eastern Time Zone. The game will be played at 10 a.m. Mountain time.