Matchups: Turnovers figure to be key in Charlotte 49ers vs Duke football on Saturday

Duke quarterback Chase Brice (8) has thrown 11 of his team’s 12 interceptions this season. AP

The Charlotte 49ers have been adept at forcing turnovers this season. Duke has a penchant for giving the ball up.

Those two trends could be key in Saturday’s game between the 49ers and Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Charlotte (2-2) has come up with three turnovers in two games already -- in a season-opening loss against Appalachian State and last week’s victory against Texas-El Paso. Two of those turnovers against the Miners led to Charlotte touchdowns.

Duke (1-5) has been plagued by turnovers, committing 22 of them (10 fumbles, 12 interceptions), most in the country. That’s an average of 1.5 turnovers per game. Duke’s turnover margin per game of minus-1.83 (11 forced, 22 lost) ranks last in the ACC and 95th nationally.

The Blue Devils’ 22 turnovers masks the good work they’ve done forcing 11 turnovers (which ranks ninth nationally).

“We can’t turn the ball over like that and be a winning football team,” said Duke coach David Cutcliffe. “Twenty-two turnovers in six games; we’re minus two (overall average). I’ve never, I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a team minus two in turnover ratio.”

Charlotte has a turnover margin of 1.0 per game (seven forced, three lost), which ties for the top spot in Conference USA.

“Anytime you’re playing a FBS team, games get expanded when all of a sudden it goes from a 14-7 game to 35-7,” 49ers coach Will Healy said. “We’ve got to create turnovers to be able to give ourselves a chance. There’s not a whole lot of margin for error.”

Duke vs. Charlotte by the numbers

Records: Duke 1-5 (1-5 ACC); Charlotte 2-2 (2-1 C-USA)

Duke offense: 21.3 ppg | 418.8 ypg | 252.2 passing ypg | 150.0 rushing ypg

Duke defense: 30.7 ppg | 402.2 ypg | 249.0 passing ypg | 151.5 rushing ypg

Charlotte offense: 31.0 ppg | 402.5 ypg | 236.8 passing ypg | 165.8 rushing ypg

Charlotte defense: 26.2 ppg | 420.0 ypg | 222.0 passing ypg | 198.0 rushing ypg

Duke run game vs. Charlotte run defense

The Blue Devils will look to reignite a running game that gashed Syracuse for 363 yards but then stalled in the 31-20 loss to N.C. State on Oct. 17, getting Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant back in motion. Charlotte has allowed 198 yards rushing a game and 5.4 yards a rush. The Blue Devils now are down two centers, losing Jack Wohlabaugh and Will Taylor to injuries.

Duke pass game vs. Charlotte pass defense

The 49ers, like most Duke opponents, will pressure quarterback Chase Brice and try to force him into more mistakes. Brice, who has had 11 passes picked off in six games, used Duke’s bye week to work on all aspects of the passing game and said the Blue Devils might look to throw more deep balls and be more unpredictable. But will he connect?

Charlotte run game vs. Duke run defense

Aaron McAllister has averaged 8.0 yards a carry this season and is dangerous with the ball -- the redshirt senior running back has had a 66-yard run, 71-yard pass reception and 98-yard kickoff return, all for TDs. He had eight carries for 70 yards in the 38-28 win over UTEP last week. In the past two games, the Blue Devils have limited Syracuse to 28 net rushing yards and N.C. .State to 107.

Charlotte pass game vs. Duke run defense

Injuries in the Duke secondary have caused some shuffling of players but the D-Line can cause protection problems. Charlotte is 13th nationally in passing yards per completion (14.6) and quarterback Chris Reynolds has had just two of 107 passes picked off. 49ers receiver Victor Tucker, who has caught 19 balls, can do some damage if Reynolds is given protection and can get him the ball.

Duke intangibles vs. Charlotte intangibles

At 1-5 and their season on the brink, the Blue Devils want to come off a bye week with a strong showing and a complete-game victory at home. For Duke, it’s a matter of both pride and performance. For Charlotte, having the UNC game canceled stung but the 49ers have a chance to add more program credibility with a win over an in-state ACC team.