Charlotte 49ers

Duke vs Charlotte football live in-game updates: Duke jumps ahead in game's 1st minute

It’s Halloween and the Duke Blue Devils are playing football at Wallace Stadium, which should spark some memories.

In 2015, the Blue Devils lost to Miami on Halloween at Wallace Wade Stadium on the craziest finish of the season, the Hurricanes returning a kickoff for a winning using eight laterals. Five years later, it’s the Blue Devils against the Charlotte 49ers in Duke’s only nonconference game of the 2020 season -- in an empty stadium and under a full moon.

The game Saturday was set to begin just after 7 p.m. Here are live updates:

Jackson TD: Duke 7, Charlotte 0

It took the Blue Devils two plays to jump into the lead. Chase Brice hit wideout Jake Bobo for a 10-yard gain and running back Deon Jackson took it from there with a 65-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Charlotte had allowed just seven first-quarter points and had outscored opponents 31-7 this season. It was the Blue Devils’ longest play from scrimmage in 2020.

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
