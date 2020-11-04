Charlotte 49ers add two home football games after schedule was disrupted

Charlotte 49ers running back Aaron McAllister (5) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP

The Charlotte 49ers football team has reassembled its schedule this week, adding one game and rescheduling another.

The 49ers’ postponed home game against Florida International has been reset for noon on Dec. 5. That game had to be postponed from its original Oct. 17 date, one of several disruptions of the 49ers’ schedule, due to the pandemic.

Charlotte also scheduled a home game against Gardner-Webb for Nov. 14 (noon, ESPN 3). That gets Charlotte to 10 games this season.

The 49ers have had several scheduling complications this season. A Sept. 19 road game at North Carolina was canceled. A Sept. 26 home game against Georgia State was postponed the day before the game was to be played. There has been no reschedule date announced for Georgia State.

With state regulations limiting seating to 7% of capacity, the 49ers can have a maximum of 1,072 spectators at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The athletic department says those seats will be distributed to students, families of team members for both schools and a small amount for university guests. No tickets will be sold to the general public.