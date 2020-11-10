Many Charlotte 49ers athletic employees will be required to take 10 days of unpaid leave between now and June, as the department addresses the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This furlough will apply to all employees making $50,000 or more annually, and will include football coach Will Healy and men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez. Employees have until June 30 to complete furloughs, allowing for seasonal flexibility.

Athletic director Mike Hill said in a letter that these are not steps toward staff reduction, but are necessary with loss of revenue.

“Without changes, our mission to administer successful, rewarding programs for our student-athletes will be affected, as will our department’s overall viability,” Hill wrote.

“With your support, we have made significant cuts to expenses and drawn down our reserves as much as we could, but it has become clear we must take additional measures to offset our lost revenues and ongoing COVID-19-related costs.”

Finances of all college athletic departments — particularly those with FBS football programs — have been hit hard this fall. In North Carolina, state mandates limit game attendance to a maximum of 7% of seating capacity.

The 49ers football program had road games eliminated from the schedule against Tennessee and North Carolina that involved significant payments. The road game at Tennessee included a $1.3 million guarantee to the 49ers. The North Carolina game, which Charlotte had to cancel due to COVID-19 cases on the team, would have provided a $400,000 guarantee.

Any significant attendance at basketball games this upcoming season figures to be significantly limited, since indoor activity creates more potential for infection spread than outdoor gatherings.