Charlotte 49ers full 2020-21 basketball schedule is set and opens at Tennessee

Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez will lead the 49ers into a season that begins next week. The Charlotte Observer

Five home games, a tournament appearance at nationally ranked Tennessee and the annual rivalry game with Davidson will highlight the Charlotte 49ers’ men’s basketball nonconference schedule this season.

The 49ers, who announced their Conference USA schedule earlier this month, will play nine nonconference games in a schedule rearranged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charlotte will open its season next week, competing in the Volunteer Classic. The 49ers face the host Volunteers, ranked 12th in the preseason poll, at 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Then they’ll meet VCU at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The home opener at Halton Arena will pit the 49ers against Belmont Abbey on Nov. 30. Charlotte, which set a school record with 13 home victories last season, also will host Georgia State, S.C. State, Appalachian State and N.C. A&T in December.

The December nonconference road schedule is highlighted by the annual Hornets’ Nest Trophy game, set for Dec. 15 at Davidson.

“We are excited to have put together a competitive schedule this year,” 49ers coach Ron Sanchez said. “There were challenges putting this together. (But) We are thrilled to play so many quality opponents that will prepare us for conference play in January.”

One unanswered question is how many people will be able to see the 49ers at home this season.

Attendance protocols, which will be based on state and local guidelines, have not been established. School officials said that at least in the short term, they expect games to be played without fans.

Charlotte and the other Conference USA teams will play a modified league schedule this season, playing the same opponent twice in one week. That is being done to cut down on travel and thereby lower the risk of players and staff contracting COVID-19.

▪ 49er women face two ACC foes: The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team, under coach Cara Consuegra, will face Clemson and North Carolina from the ACC in nonconference play. The 49ers will host Clemson on Nov. 30 and travel to North Carolina on Dec. 6. It will be the first Charlotte-UNC women’s game since 1984.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Other nonconference games are: Nov. 25, at Appalachian State; Dec. 12, vs. Dayton; and Dec. 15, vs. Davidson.

▪ Davidson completes schedule: Davidson College, which announced its Atlantic 10 schedule last week, has completed the slate with a seven-game nonconference schedule.

It includes an appearance Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in the Maui Invitational, which has been moved from Hawaii to Asheville for COVID-related reasons; and the Dec. 15 annual Hornets’ Nest Trophy game against rival Charlotte.

The Wildcats also will face Vanderbilt of the SEC.

CHARLOTTE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE