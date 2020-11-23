Again? Yes, Seriously. Charlotte 49ers are postponing another game due to COVID-19

The Charlotte 49ers defense gang tackles UTEP on earlier this season at Richardson Stadium. Charlotte’s home game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Dec. 1.

Are you ready for some Tuesday morning football?

The Charlotte 49ers, scrambling to avoid losing another game to COVID-related problems, have announced that their home game against Western Kentucky has been rescheduled from Saturday to next Tuesday.

The teams will play at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at Richardson Stadium, with CBS Sports Network carrying the game live.

49ers’ officials say the new date allows the football program to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented the team from playing Western Kentucky on Saturday.

The last time Charlotte played football, area children were trick-or-treating. The 49ers lost on Oct. 31 at Duke and have had three consecutive games postponed or canceled — due to COVID problems either with the 49ers or their scheduled opponent.

“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” Mike Hill, the 49ers’ athletics director, said. “It took some creativity, but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”

It means the 49ers will be scheduled for two home games in a little more than 96 hours. They are slated to host Florida International at noon Dec. 5.

Charlotte still has an open date on its schedule for Dec. 12, but the 49ers have a pair of postponed Conference USA games to reschedule, against Middle Tennessee and Marshall.

49ers’ officials say there will be no public sale of tickets for next Tuesday’s game.







